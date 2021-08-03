Vestas wins 58 MW order for wind project in Australia

PR NewsWire | 6:00 AM

SINGAPORE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 58 MW deal for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. The project will feature 16 V126-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

"As the largest installer and maintainer of wind turbines, both globally and nationally, we are pleased that customers like Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group) continue to choose our leading technology, market experience and broad service solutions," said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

"Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group) is a globally valued customer to Vestas," said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. "We look forward to championing their ambitious vision of sustainability in Australia through the successful delivery of Crookwell 3 Wind Farm, and our remaining projects which are currently in progress".

"Once again, Global Power Generation is very pleased to partner with Vestas as OEM and long-term maintenance provider for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm," said Pedro Serrano, Chief Business Development Officer, Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group).

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Crookwell 3 Wind Farm is set to power approximately 40,000 homes and create around 95 jobs during its construction.

This project is located in the proximity of Crookwell 1 which was the first wind farm to be established in New South Wales when commissioned in 1998. Successfully operating today, the 5 MW project features 8 of Vestas’ V44-600 kW wind turbines.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 136 GW of wind turbines in 84 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 117 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group)

Global Power Generation (GPG) is the Naturgy Energy Group’s subsidiary dedicated to international power generation, which is 25% owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the oldest sovereign fund in the world. KIA’s interest in GPG is managed by the KIA’s direct infrastructure platform, Wren House Infrastructure Management. GPG manages a total installed capacity of 4,100 MW and employs around 800 people worldwide. We are backed by a great variety of projects that we have developed in different countries around the world and our best resource is the experience and know-how of our team. We bring an owner-orientated approach to each of our projects and primarily focus on long-term projects. We are a company dedicated to the environment, health, safety and the community. For further information about Naturgy, GPG and GPG Australia, please visit our websites on:

