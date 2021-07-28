GeoMe DriveThru Technology to Help Keep Take-Away Businesses Open During Lockdowns

PR NewsWire | 10:17 AM

More Customers Choose Safe and Convenient Virtual Drive-Thru Pickup Services

GOLD COAST, Australia, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Gold Coast based tech startup has launched GeoMe DriveThru, a cloud-based Virtual Drive-Thru (also known as Curbside Pickup)  technology that allows businesses to provide contactless, COVID-safe, and efficient pickup of takeaway orders.

Using the GeoMe mobile app, customers place an order, pay, and drive to the pickup spot where they receive the freshly-prepared order while in the car. A service that has just become crucial for the survival of some businesses during COVID lockdowns and beyond.

Learn more about how GeoMe DriveThru can benefit businesses at geome.io/virtual-drive-thru or email sales@geome.io.

"Even after lockdowns are long gone, GeoMe Virtual Drive-Thru technology will continue to be popular with customers that are too busy to wait for their order to be prepared, customers who find it hard, expensive, or impossible to find parking, and parents who have kids in the car – especially the sleepy cute type," says Rami Smair, GeoMe, Founder and CEO.

Easy As 1-2-3

The GeoMe Drive-Thru technology is easy to use for both businesses and their customers. Restaurants, cafes, and other takeaway businesses receive and fill orders via the GeoMe DriveThru tablet app.

  1. Customers place their orders and pay via the GeoMe mobile app (geome.io/geome)
  2. Businesses prepare the order and notify the customer when it will be ready
  3. Businesses are notified of arrivals, and the order is handed to customers while in the car

Benefits of GeoMe Drive-Thru Technology

The way we do business has forever changed due to pandemic lockdowns, safety-conscious customers, and COVID guidelines. To survive and grow, companies need to be flexible, make adjustments, and prepare for the new normal.

While other order-in-advance apps are available, they require customers to park and pick up the order from inside the store. In contrast, GeoMe DriveThru timely-made orders are handed to customers while in their cars, eliminating wait time and parking fees.

The first Virtual Drive-Thru technology platform in Australia, GeoMe DriveThru offers businesses a new and unique channel to serve existing customers as well as acquiring new ones.

Free Trial

Reasonably priced with no hidden fees, GeoMe DriveThru offers businesses the opportunity to boost sales, and enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Start a Free-Trial  with no obligations or credit card details required.

