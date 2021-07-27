ASX200: Trend Is Up

Technicals | 10:33 AM

By Michael Gable

Last week, we made reference to share markets falling away, but instead of joining the bearish camp, we noted that the 50-day moving average was the key level to watch. Since then, markets have bounced very nicely off that level, so it is business as usual. In today's report we have a chart of the S&P/ASX 200 Index (XJO) to indicate what we are seeing here with the overall market.