ACMA Appoints ENGINE to Develop Australia’s First National Gambling Self-Exclusion Register

MELBOURNE, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — After an extensive and competitive pitch process, ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, has been appointed by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to develop and operate Australia’s first National Gambling Self-Exclusion Register. The final product will allow people to self-exclude from all licenced online and telephone betting services, such as those offering betting on horse racing and sports, in a single process.

ENGINE Australia’s MD, Craig Young said, "We are delighted to be able to help bring the Government’s vision for a national gambling self-exclusion register to life and look forward to bringing our experience delivering GAMSTOP (UK) to help Australians."

"I agree with the ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin that the register will make a difference for people who want help changing their gambling habits and we will work to ensure that the register complements existing consumer protection measures."

"This initiative allows ENGINE to bring together our in-depth research expertise with our leading-edge digital service design and technology practices in order to create meaningful social change. With the development of the register, Australia will be at the forefront of global best practices in preventing harm from problem gambling. We look forward to working with industry stakeholders and consumers to bring the register to fruition."

ENGINE will now commence initial design and development of the solution. Trialling of the service is expected to commence later this year ahead of an anticipated launch before mid-2022.

