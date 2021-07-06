Uranium Week: Kazaks Announce 2023 Production Plans

Weekly Reports | 10:36 AM

As the uranium spot price increases by 1.5% for the week, the world's largest producer and seller of uranium plans to keep2023 production steadyat 2022 levels.

By Mark Woodruff

Kazakhstan uranium producer Kazatomprom plans to maintain 2023 uranium production at a similar level to 2022.

CEOof the worlds largest producer and seller of natural uranium, Galymzhan Pirmatov said "Consistent with our market-centric strategy, we intend to continue exercising commercial discipline, which will result in 2023 production remaining -20% lower than previously planned subsoil use contracts levels, keeping production essentially flat in 2022 and 2023."

Although the uranium market is starting to show signs of improvement, including an increase in long-term contracting interest, a thinning spot market, and slightly improved pricing, we still find ourselves in a position where adding tonnes back into the market in 2023 would be unlikely to maximise returns for our shareholders."

The impact of Kazatomproms decision is to reduce uranium production by -5,000tU (approximately -13mlbs), roughly 10% of global production.

ASX-listed Lotus Resources ((LOT)) recently announcedit will soon begin a drilling program, marking the first uranium exploration drilling program at the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi in more than 15 years.

The company also plans to advance a number of technical studies, including ore sorting test work and power assessments.

The company has again updated the market with results from the initial phase of the ore testing work, indicating uranium grades of the ore increased by up to 100%, when compared to the original feed sample.

This validates the companys view that ore sorting has the potential to both increase the feed grade (annual production) and extend the life of mine through utilising low-grade ores as plant feed.

Uranium pricing during the week

TradeTechsweeklySpot PriceIndicator is US$32.70/lb, up US$0.50/lb from last weeks Indicator.

Uranium Pricing-During the month

TradeTech'smonthly spot price rose US$1.00 to close out June at US$32.40/lb.