Love Your Body. Change Your World. USANA Proudly Launches New Product Line

PR NewsWire | 9:13 AM

Introducing USANA’s new Active Nutrition line—six high-quality products for whole-body health

SYDNEY, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in nutrition, is proud to announce its brand-new Active Nutrition product line. Recently launched to the public in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, USANA’s Active Nutrition features six new products formulated to give customers the most positive and fulfilling health journey possible. From weight management to digestive health to energy, Active Nutrition has your body covered.



USANA proudly launches its new Active Nutrition line in Australia and New Zealand

To find USANA’s Active Nutrition line, please go to USANA.com.

"Active Nutrition is one of USANA’s biggest launches, and I can’t wait for the public to see, firsthand, how amazing these products are," says Dan Macuga, USANA’s chief communications and marketing officer. "Our vision for Active Nutrition is to move away from the specific goal of weight loss and instead focus on the way a healthy body feels—not just the way it looks. We are giving customers high-quality products, along with positive community support and helpful information to inspire them along the way. And to make our products and programmes even stronger, we have partnered with the foremost expert on gut health, Dr. Megan Rossi. We are so lucky to have her expertise guiding us now and in the future."

Featured Products

Nutrimeal Active

A non-GMO, gluten-free†, and low-glycaemic meal-replacement shake that gives you the option of single-sourced whey protein or soy protein to provide your body balanced micronutrients and macronutrients, including 20 to 21 grams of protein and 8 to 10 grams of fibre. Nutrimeal Active comes in two delicious flavours, chocolate and vanilla, and is great way to shake up a healthy meal or snack on the go.

Digestive Health Protein Drink

Formulated with water lentil and chickpea protein, the Digestive Health Protein Drink is an ideal choice for those looking to meet their digestive health goals. With 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of fibre, inulin for a prebiotic, and the digestive enzyme bromelain, this drink is a microbiome powerhouse. It comes in plain and lemon ginger flavours and is only 83 calories per serving.

Fibergy Active

A hearty addition to your favourite shake or smoothie, Fibergy Active is packed with prebiotics and phytonutrient-rich fruit fibres to help support healthy digestion, satiety, and regularity. With 9 grams of soluble and insoluble fibre, it helps promote a healthy and diverse microbiome.

Detox Tea Mix

Made from liquorice root, peppermint extract, dandelion root, cinnamon bark, and ginger root, this stimulant-free tea is designed to promote proper digestion. Sip a cup of Detox Tea to help soothe occasional digestive discomfort, reduce occasional feelings of bloating and gas, and support your body’s natural digestive process.

Peanut Butter Snack Bar

A delicious, convenient snack for the whole family, the Peanut Butter Snack Bar is made with all-natural ingredients like peanuts, peanut butter, peanut oil, peanut powder, and apple cider vinegar powder. This healthy bar has just 3 grams of sugar, only 110 calories, and 4 grams of fibre to help reduce cravings while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Metabolism+

Supporting your metabolism has never been easier. USANA’s Metabolism+ is made with green tea extract, citrus bioflavonoids, and Platycodon grandiflorus root extract to support a healthy metabolism, aid healthy and normal fat accumulation, and support optimal energy levels throughout the day.*

"USANA was built on a foundation of science, and that’s exactly how we approached the development of our Active Nutrition line," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA’s chief scientific officer. "A major focus in our Active Nutrition research and development came from the idea that health starts with your gut. These products are all uniquely designed to work with and optimise the health of your gut microbiome, which can lead to a positive effect on your overall health and wellness. We’re confident this new approach to health and weight management will be a game changer for USANA and its customers."

*Always read the label. Follow the directions for use. If symptoms persist, talk to your health professional. Contains Soya.

†No gluten-containing ingredients are used in this product. Produced on equipment that also processes milk, peanuts, and tree nuts.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it’s a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins

Executive Vice President of Marketing

(801) 954-7629

media(at)usanainc(dot)com

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1557030/usana_active_nutrition_line.jpg?p=medium600

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/547824/USANA_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.usana.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms