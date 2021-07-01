H2H Energy receives order for hydrogen refuelling station from Hyundai New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 9:20 AM

QUEENSLAND, Australia, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — H2H Energy has received an order for a 350 bar containerised refuelling station from Hyundai New Zealand in preparation for the arrival of Hyundai’s FCEV trucks. The companies have been working together evaluating hydrogen opportunities in New Zealand since 2016, after an introduction from H2H’s long-term partner Hyundai Motor Company Australia.

Due to the nature of heavy transportation in New Zealand and the abundance of renewable power such as hydro, geothermal and wind, New Zealand is seen as a prime early market for hydrogen heavy vehicle fleet adoption. Earlier this year, Hyundai New Zealand secured funding from the Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund for the introduction of hydrogen powered trucks to New Zealand. Hyundai New Zealand’s deployment of a FCEV truck trial fleet necessitates a 350 Bar hydrogen refuelling station.

H2H CEO Cranston Polson said: "We are proud to continue supporting Hyundai New Zealand in their hydrogen endeavors. They are leading from the front, providing real, practical and manageable solutions, in alignment with the H2H philosophy."

The increased capability and refueller containerisation will facilitate mobile deployments across the country, allowing trial fleet users to experience first-hand the advantages of hydrogen, while larger refuelling infrastructure is built. It can also act as back-up unit for larger stations in the future.

Hyundai New Zealand General Manager Andy Sinclair said: "Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. It’s the ideal fuel source for the heavy transport industry to help reduce carbon emissions. We are really excited about the arrival of the XCIENT FCEV truck. However, as there won’t be nationwide infrastructure at that time, we’ve chosen to modify our existing refueller to be capable of refuelling at 350 bar for the XCIENT and 700 bar for the NEXO. We look forward to the completion of the project and getting our FCEV truck on the road by the end of the year."

H2H Energy, a privately owned hydrogen refuelling station specialist, has been providing hydrogen refuelling solutions in Australia and New Zealand since 2014.

Hyundai New Zealand is 100% Kiwi owned and distributes motor vehicles and trucks. They were founding members and the first automotive manufacturer to join the NZ Hydrogen Association in 2018 and introduced NEXO, New Zealand’s first FCEV, for demonstration in 2019.

Related Links :

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms