Next Week At A Glance – 21-25 Jun 2021

By Greg Peel

If current Wall Street volatility isn’t sufficient, tonight is the quarterly “quadruple witching” derivatives expiry, which can only potentially add to the wild ride.

Next week will also only add to inflation speculation, with the release of the Fed’s preferred PCE measure for May on Friday, but given Wall Street’s benign response to May’s 5.0% CPI, but a more nervous response to the 6.6% May PPI, it’s difficult to predict which way markets may go.

This week’s Fed statement doesn’t help either.

Ahead of that release, the US will see numbers for new and existing home sales, durable goods orders and consumer sentiment.

On Wednesday, flash estimates of June PMIs will be issued across the globe.

The Bank of England holds a policy meeting on Thursday.

Locally, a preliminary look at May retail sales is due on Monday, and that’s about it.

The corporate calendar is now becoming thin as we move into the dead zone ahead of the August results season. CSR ((CSR)) nonetheless holds its AGM on Friday.

