Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 18, 2021

APC AUSTRALIAN POTASH LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $0.13

Shaw and Partners rates ((APC)) as Buy (1) -

Industry consensus points to demand for sulphate of potash to have mid-single digit growth over the coming decades as arable land per capita reduces. Australian Potash Ltd is strategically placed to provide for emerging Asian markets, according to Shaw and Partners, which are driving global growth.

The company's 100%-owned Lake Wells project is intended to produce premium quality sulphate of potash with realised prices of US$380 per tonne. Shaw and Partners forecast this project could total post-tax net present value of $252m and an internal rate of return of 17%.

According to the broker, the project represents 170,000 tonnes per annum with a 35 year lifespan, and total capital expenditure of -$292m.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.32 are retained.

This report was published on May 19, 2021.

Target price is $0.32 Current Price is $0.13 Difference: $0.19

If APC meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 146% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 26.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 18.57.

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $15.42

Moelis rates ((APE)) as Buy (1) -

The company provided a strong trading update for April which bodes well for the first half, Moelis assesses, as May and June are the seasonally strongest months of the year. Demand continues to outstrip supply by around 25% and the order book is growing.

The broker highlights, having extracted $100m in cost savings during the pandemic, Eagers Automotive continues to identify ways to drive efficiencies.

The company is also reviewing multiple acquisitions across dealerships in underpenetrated regions. Moelis retains a Buy rating and $17.82 target.

This report was released on May 20, 2021.

Target price is $17.82 Current Price is $15.42 Difference: $2.4

If APE meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.92, suggesting upside of 9.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 67.30 cents and EPS of 93.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 92.6, implying annual growth of 60.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 53.40 cents and EPS of 72.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.27. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 79.6, implying annual growth of -14.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

APX APPEN LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $13.62

Bell Potter rates ((APX)) as Hold (3) -

Appen has guided to underlying EBITDA for 2021 of US$83-90m. The reporting currency will be changed to US dollars effective from the first half result.

The company has indicated a new organisational structure will be implemented while there will be a heavy weighting to earnings in the second half because of the return of key projects that are slated for delivery then.

Bell Potter makes no changes to earnings forecasts and for now continues to forecast in Australian dollars. The broker retains a Hold rating and raises the target to $14.25 from $13.25.

This report was released on May 19, 2021.

Target price is $14.25 Current Price is $13.62 Difference: $0.63

If APX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $21.97, suggesting upside of 61.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 46.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.04. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 49.4, implying annual growth of 18.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.6.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 12.00 cents and EPS of 55.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 63.0, implying annual growth of 27.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

Wilsons rates ((APX)) as Overweight (1) -

Appen has reiterated 2021 EBITDA guidance of US$83-90m but provided no margin guidance, having previously indicated it would be in the high teens.

Restructuring will take place through redundancies and this is expected to save -US$15m per annum. Appen will also convert to US dollar reporting to better align the business with its core market where 90% of revenue is derived.

Wilsons places its Overweight rating and $22.83 target under review.

This report was released on May 19, 2021.

Target price is $22.83 Current Price is $13.62 Difference: $9.21

If APX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 68% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $21.97, suggesting upside of 61.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 49.4, implying annual growth of 18.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.6.

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 63.0, implying annual growth of 27.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 13.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

