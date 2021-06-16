? Smith+Nephew launches Real Intelligence and CORI™ Surgical System, next generation robotics platform, in Australia and New Zealand

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

LONDON, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology business, today announces the launch of its Real Intelligence suite of enabling technology solutions including its next generation robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System, in Australia and New Zealand.



Smith+Nephew’s CORI Surgical System

Demand for robotic-assisted surgery for large joints in Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow (27.3% between 2017 to 2027).1 In Australia alone, leading technologies, including robotics, are already utilized in nearly 50% of all total knee procedures2 – a market with approximately 57,000 total knee arthroplasty and 3,700 unicompartmental procedures per year.2

The CORI Surgical System is small, portable, and designed for today’s crowded operating rooms.3 It includes new camera technology that is over four times faster*3, offers more efficient cutting with twice the volume*3, and aims to deliver a faster cutting time**3. The CORI System uses surgeon-controlled robotics, and its modular design will enable it to be scaled across the orthopaedic service line.

This week, the first CORI System total knee replacement procedure was performed in Australia at sportsmed, Adelaide. "We are excited to introduce another opportunity to access the next generation of advanced robotics within the industry," says Alan Morrison, CEO, sportsmed. "The CORI Surgical System’s efficient handheld form factor is ideal for orthopaedic surgery, as undertaken at sportsmed. Complemented by patient engagement tools and outcome measures, CORI is another step towards a long-term strategy to advance orthopaedics using technology."

The benefits of robotics-assisted surgery for patients are myriad, and include significantly improved patient reported outcome measures (PROMs)4†‡ and shortened length of hospital stay5‡, where a study has shown an earlier return to an active lifestyle4‡p.

"We have been building towards this moment since the first NAVIO™ robotics-assisted procedure was performed in Australia back in 2015," said Vassie Ponsamy, Managing Director of ANZ, Smith+Nephew. "We are more than ready to help accelerate the adoption of this exciting technology with our customers so their patients can realize the many benefits of the personalised knee replacement experience."

The CORI Surgical System was first launched in the US during 2020 and has expanded in other global markets for both total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty applications. For more information about Real Intelligence and the CORI Surgical System, please visit www.real-intelligence.com.

References

1. DRG Orthopedic Surgical Robotic Devices Market Analysis 2019. 2. Australian Joint Registry 2020 report 3. Smith+Nephew 2020. CORI™ and NAVIO™ Technical Specification Comparison. Internal Report. ER0488 REV B. 4. Canetti R, Batailler C, Bankhead C, Neyret P, Servien E, Lustig S. Faster return to sport after robotic-assisted lateral unicompartmental knee arthroplasty: a comparative study. Arch Orthop Trauma Surg. 2018;138(12):1765-1771. 5. Sephton BM, Bakhshayesh P, Edwards TC, Ali A, Kumar Singh V, Nathwani D. Predictors of extended length of stay after unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. J Clin Orthop Trauma. 2020;11(2):S239-45 *compared to NAVIO™ Surgical System **With the CORI bur; compared to NAVIO Handheld Robotics, as demonstrated in total knee cadaver studies † n = 28, p<0.05, (Objective International Knee Society Score) ‡ for unicompartmental knee arthroplasty vs other techniques pn= 28 (n=11 robotic procedures), p<0.01)

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business that exists to restore people’s bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose ‘Life Unlimited’. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients’ lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Advanced Wound Management and Sports Medicine & ENT.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $4.6 billion in 2020. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms ‘Group’ and ‘Smith+Nephew’ are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew’s expectations.

™ Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1533802/smith_nephew_cori_tower.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/3924/smith.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.smith-nephew.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms