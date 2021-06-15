Zip Co: Rebound Underway?

Technicals | 10:28 AM

ZIP CO LIMITED

By Michael Gable 

The S&P 500 Index hit a new high overnight and our market is expected to continue grinding higher. Resource stocks continue to look good and this week. Last week we noted that the tech stocks were looking supported and we mentioned the potential buying opportunity in Afterpay (APT) on an upside break through $100. This week we have the chart for Zip Co ((Z1P)) as another potential tech opportunity.

After bouncing for a few days in mid-May, Z1P then tracked sideways in a tightening range. It broke higher last Friday on strong volume and this could therefore be the start of a new rally. Traders may wish to wait another day or two to see if it follows through, but if we are seeing the start of a rebound here, then Z1P offers a good risk/reward trade. A fall back into the $6's would be viewed as a negative.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).
 
Michael Gable is managing Director of  Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services. 

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

• Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney) 
• Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney) 
• Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia) 
• Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia) 
• Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

Disclaimer

Fairmont Equities Australia (ACN 615 592 802) is a holder of an Australian Financial Services License (No. 494022). The information contained in this report is general information only and is copy write to Fairmont Equities. Fairmont Equities reserves all intellectual property rights. This report should not be interpreted as one that provides personal financial or investment advice. Any examples presented are for illustration purposes only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. No person, persons or organisation should invest monies or take action on the reliance of the material contained in this report, but instead should satisfy themselves independently (whether by expert advice or others) of the appropriateness of any such action. Fairmont Equities, it directors and/or officers accept no responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the information contained in the report.
 

CHARTS

Z1P

ZIP CO LIMITED

