Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jun 11, 2021

AIM AIZ AMA APD APE AQR AST AVA CAR CBA CQE CRN DXS ENN EOS GDF GNC (3) HMY HPG HRL MAD MMM (2) MTO MTS (2) NAN ORI PPH PRN PWG RDC SHV SUN (2) TIE TWE (2) XRO (3) YOJ

APE EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $15.99

Bell Potter rates ((APE)) as Upgrade to Buy from Hold (1) -

Bell Potter upgrades EPS forecasts for 2021-23 by 16%, 7% and 7%, respectively, after an investor presentation and another strong month for new vehicle sales in April.

The forecasts were driven by increases in margin forecasts and modest increases in revenue estimates. The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target to $17.50 from $16.50.

This report was published on May 13, 2021.

Target price is $17.50 Current Price is $15.99 Difference: $1.51

If APE meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $16.92, suggesting upside of 5.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 42.50 cents and EPS of 108.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.66%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.75. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 92.6, implying annual growth of 60.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 54.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.3.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 44.50 cents and EPS of 79.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 79.6, implying annual growth of -14.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 49.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQR APN CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.74

Moelis rates ((AQR)) as Buy (1) -

APN Convenience Retail has announced the acquisition of six service station and convenience retail assets in Queensland for $59m, expected to settle in September. The majority of all six sites are let to 7-Eleven, with the remainder made up of convenience retail sites.

Moelis forecasts these acquisitions will take total service station assets to over 100 with a total valuation of more than $700m by the end of FY21.

The company also recently announced the completion of 10-year lease extensions to 13 sites let to EG Group and released revaluations of these sites. Valuation of these sites increased 25.9%, driven by the lease renewals and strong transactional evidence.

This equates to a 4% increase in the company's net tangible assets. The Buy rating and target price of $4.11 are retained.

This report was published on May 12, 2021.

Target price is $4.11 Current Price is $3.74 Difference: $0.37

If AQR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 23.60 cents and EPS of 23.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.91.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AST AUSNET SERVICES

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $1.75

Goldman Sachs rates ((AST)) as Buy (1) -

AusNet Services' underlying earnings for FY21 of $1,155m proved -7% below Goldman Sachs' forecast. The announcement of FY21 results saw the company's share price decrease -7.7%.

The provided dividend per share forecast for FY22 of 9.5 cents suggested no growth on FY21, and was also below the brokers expectation.

Despite this, Goldman Sachs considers the company well-positioned for underlying asset base growth in the medium-term as it leverages continued acceleration of Australian renewable generation investment.

The Buy rating are target price of $2.15 are retained.

This report was published on May 12, 2021.

Target price is $2.15 Current Price is $1.75 Difference: $0.4

If AST meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.85

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 9.50 cents and EPS of 7.39 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.68. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.5, implying annual growth of -6.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Market Sentiment: -0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources AVA AVA RISK GROUP LIMITED Overnight Price: $0.41 Canaccord Genuity rates ((AVA)) as Buy (1) - AVA Risk Group issued a trading update guiding to much lower second half earnings (EBITDA) than Canaccord Genuity expected. The miss was due to delays caused by covid-19, and the consequent inability to win new contracts and implement existing contracts. The broker lowers FY21 and FY22 earnings (EBITDA) estimates by -32% and -25%. The target price falls to $0.58 from $0.95 and the Buy rating is maintained. A delay in the implementation of the balance of the Indian Ministry of Defence contract highlights to the broker the importance of this contract to AVA's profitability. It also shows the need to replace it with new recurring revenue based contracts. This report was published on May 13, 2021. Target price is $0.58 Current Price is $0.41 Difference: $0.17

If AVA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 41% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June. Forecast for FY21: Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.20. Forecast for FY22: Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.88%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.20. All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources