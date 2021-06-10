The Overnight Report: Tech Outage (Sorry)

Daily Market Reports | 8:15 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7272.00 – 3.00 – 0.04% S&P ASX 200 7270.20 – 22.40 – 0.31% S&P500 4219.55 – 7.71 – 0.18% Nasdaq Comp 13911.75 – 13.16 – 0.09% DJIA 34447.14 – 152.68 – 0.44% S&P500 VIX 17.89 + 0.82 4.80% US 10-year yield 1.49 – 0.04 – 2.55% USD Index 90.13 0.00 0.00% FTSE100 7081.01 – 14.08 – 0.20% DAX30 15581.14 – 59.46 – 0.38%

The data above and below have been updated, but that's as far as our ability stretches this morning to update and publish our daily Overnight Report. Our apologies.

Hopefully this will prove a one-off, and quickly forgotten about.

There should be no further barriers to update and publish The Broker Call Report and daily news and analysis stories later on.

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1888.00 – 4.50 – 0.24% Silver (oz) 27.73 + 0.13 0.47% Copper (lb) 4.46 – 0.03 – 0.67% Aluminium (lb) 1.11 + 0.01 0.64% Lead (lb) 0.98 + 0.01 0.79% Nickel (lb) 8.09 + 0.02 0.26% Zinc (lb) 1.36 – 0.00 – 0.21% West Texas Crude 69.75 – 0.30 – 0.43% Brent Crude 72.03 – 0.13 – 0.18% Iron Ore (t) 213.50 + 3.10 1.47%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ART Airtasker Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans ASX ASX Ltd Downgrade to Reduce from Hold Morgans CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse DCN Dacian Gold Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie FMG Fortescue Downgrade to Reduce from Hold Morgans NSR National Storage Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett RHC Ramsay Health Care Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi TRS The Reject Shop Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett WAF West African Resources Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WHC Whitehaven Coal Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett WOW Woolworths Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms