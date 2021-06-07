America’s Fastest Growing Company Joined Australia in Alleviating the IT Talent Shortfall

PR NewsWire | Jun 07 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — KMS Solutions has officially entered the Australian market after seeing more local enterprises reached out for its software engineering and digital team services.

To ease the IT talent shortage that is plaguing Australia, KMS Solutions announced its entry program. The program promised to benefit Australian enterprises with IT experts working both on-and off-site, plus value-added services such as product engineering and IT consulting offered at affordable pricing models.



Thanks to its large talent pool and wide experience, KMS Solutions is well-positioned to help Australia quench the thirst for high-quality IT talents.

Key offerings by KMS Solutions that could help Australia address the workforce shortage include:



Application & Digital Platform Development : build world-class software, applications, and platforms.

Digital Team : complement the in-house team with IT experts, or build a fully functional digital team.

Digital Testing: ensure software’ quality with award-winning test automation platforms and seasoned QA experts.

Australia is struggling with an undersupply of tech talents. By 2024, it will thirst for 100,000 IT professionals, according to the study Australia’s Digital Pulse by ACS . Besides long-term initiatives—notably worker reskilling & upskilling or investment into IT education, one stopgap solution is to engage software services vendors in offshore countries, such as Vietnam or India, for high-quality technological capacity.

Vietnam has long emerged as an outsourcing hub for developed economies. This Southeast-Asian country is considered a top destination for software services, with many trusted vendors, thanks to its extensive talent pool, stable socio-economic environment, and affordable labor costs:

Top 5 location for outsourcing (Gartner’s Leading Global Locations for Offshore Services

1st in pioneering location and cost environment (Cushman & Wakefield BPO and Shared Service Location Index)

6th in the 2017 Global Services Location Index (A.T. Kearney)

With a history of over 12 years and more than 1000 IT professionals, KMS is a go-to software partner for advanced economies. Its clients span from the United States to Singapore, including Avetta, GIC, Thermo Fisher, Resicap, and ANZ.

Being ranked in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies has demonstrated KMS’s prominence in the U.S. In Vietnam, it is deemed a leading software provider, having won Vietnam’s Top 10 ICT Companies for several years.

"Our ambition is to equip businesses in Australia with the people and technologies they need to not only augment their workforce but also accelerate their Digital Transformation," said Mr. Duy Le, General Director of KMS Solutions.

Duy disclosed that, after Australia, KMS Solutions will get into lively markets in East Asia, including South Korea and Japan.

About KMS Solutions

KMS Solutions is a member of KMS Technology—a U.S.-based engineering company with market-leading products such as Katalon and Kobiton. Aspiring to become a trusted partner of businesses on Digital Transformation, KMS Solutions brings world-class IT and software services to Asia-Pacific to empower its clients to achieve more. To learn more about KMS Solutions, visit https://kms-solutions.asia/ or write to contact@kms-solutions.asia.

KMS SOLUTIONS

Ms. Bich Le

Marketing Manager

bich.le@kms-solutions.asia

Related Links :

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms