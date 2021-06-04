The Wrap: Jobs, Savings Rates, Banks, Travel

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: Labour shortages, savings rates in double-digits, banks beat the market, travel winners & losers

-Upward pressure on construction/mining wages

-RBA likely to hike ahead of 2024 guidance

-Major global spend of accumulated savings predicted

-Bank outperformance the market by 18% year-to-date

-Travel stocks not all equal

By Mark Story

Labour shortages: Mounting wage pressure

Assuming international borders remain closed until mid-22, Jarden expects unemployment to fall to 4.5% by the end of 2021 and 4% by the end of 2022. However, Jarden believes a lack of skilled labour presents downside risks which could see hiring slow below the brokers modest 1.5% year-on-year forecast.

Driven by strong demand and lack of foreign arrivals, Jarden analysis suggests labour shortages are most pronounced in agriculture, construction, hospitality and mining. But the broker notes there are also reports of skills shortages in finance/professional services, technology, retail, and transport/logistics.

Jarden is witnessing upward pressure on construction and mining wages, with some channel checks suggesting professional and mining services are seeing cases of wage rises of up to 10%-plus. The broker also expects wage increases to eventually emerge in a number of sectors, including hospitality and agriculture, if seasonal workers dont return.

While these four sectors only represent 20% of employment, Jarden expects skills shortages to put upward pressure on wages across the economy. Given that 36% of the CPI basket is 'labour sensitive', the broker suspects this wage pressure will eventually flow through to higher inflation outcomes and see the Reserve Bank hike ahead of 2024 guidance.

While UBS doesnt forecast wages to jump above 3% year-on-year, the broker has upgraded forecasts to 2.5% from 2.3% by the end of 2022, which would be the fastest since 2014.

Due to the lag in the real economy, and weak public wages, UBS does not see materially stronger year-on-year wage growth until the second half of 2022. Adding to the brokers conclusion is the Fair Work Commission annual wage review which is expected to remain low at around 2%.

To see wages increase 3%-plus year-on-year by the end of 2022, UBS thinks private sector wages would need to do the heavy lifting given they comprise 77% of the wage price index.

However, the broker concedes, the rapid pace at which the labour market is forecast to keep tightening is another reason why wages might surprise higher. The underutilisation rate dropped in April to 13.3%, the lowest since February 2019, and UBS expects it to fall -4.2 percentage points in the 2 years to December 2022.

Overall, the broker thinks the RBA is likely to wait for outcomes of wages and inflation, and is unlikely to quickly follow the RBNZ signal to hike the cash rate based on forecasts.

UBS still sees the cash rate unchanged over the forecast profile until at least the end of 2022. However, the broker also sees a risk of the RBA abandoning their yield target in 2022, which would enable them to hike in 2023.

Savings rates: Spending sprees pending

Covid-induced lockdowns, fear of catching the virus, coupled with concerns about becoming unemployed or being unable to work by default resulted in savings rates across the world reaching exceptional levels. According to Shaw and Partners June Infocus update, various US government support programs, which boosted personal disposable income, led to a surge in the personal saving rate to over 30% in April last year.

Personal savings rates also remained well above 10% during the rest of the year.

It was a similar savings story in other countries too. Within the eurozone and the UK, consumption and income growth both fell in the second quarter of 2020, despite government programs to support the economy.

Given that much of the unprecedented savings experienced globally were forced savings, Shaws Infocus update suggests households will want to spend all the saved funds quickly once they are able to do so. But rather than focusing on whether the increase in savings occurred because households were unable to spend or not, the broker thinks its better to think of these savings in terms of their wealth effects.

The wealth effect, adds Shaw, also suggests households will want to increase future spending, hence are unlikely to spend all their current savings. Given that households are likely to want to reduce their indebtedness, Shaw doubts consumption will rise one-for-one with household savings.

Whats clear to Shaw from the research is there will be clear winners and losers when to it comes to how consumers splash their savings. For example, while an increase in wealth leads to a temporary surge of purchases of durable goods, Shaw suggests the purchases of non-durable goods, such as food, are unlikely to rise sharply.

While its unlikely that all the savings will be spent quickly, Shaw suspects as vaccination campaigns across the world lead economies to reopen, consumers will respond by spending some of their accumulated savings. As a result, saving rates will reduce closer to their normal levels.

Given that it is a large part of GDP, Shaw expects the pending boost in consumption spending to boost to the global economic recovery.

Oz banks beat the broader market

Banks outperformed the broader market by 5% in May, bringing their year-to-date outperformance to 18%.

Macquarie notes the positive thematic around improving credit quality, volume growth and capital management appears to be well understood. As a result, the broker doesnt expect these thematics to drive further significant share price re-rating.