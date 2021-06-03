Social media’s best kept secret revealed: New generation of social media careers earning live-streamers thousands on Bigo Live

PR NewsWire | 10:00 AM

SYDNEY, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bigo Live, one of the world’s fastest-growing, community-first livestreaming platforms, is championing a new generation of social media influencers and career paths to build stronger connections with a global community.

Australian streamer and agent, Sherdelle Gardner joined the livestreaming platform in 2018 and started sharing her passion of music. The strong community culture on Bigo Live provided the social media talent with a platform to connect with like-minded peers and interact with the global community in real-time.

"What I like about Bigo Live is that it’s a platform that offered me this new way of social interaction, as it uses livestreaming technology to help streamers showcase their talents and share beautiful moments in real-time with a global community," said Sherdelle Gardner, Bigo Live streamer and agent.

As an early adopter on Bigo Live, Sherdelle also pioneered a new wave of social media careers within the Australian and New Zealand market. Aside from content creation and livestreaming on Bigo Live, there are opportunities to earn an income as a Bigo Live agent.

Agents are the management team behind the app that help to ensure streamers stay organised, attend their online events and help coordinate competitions such as the popular PK battles - these are one-on-one talent battles between two broadcasters from different families who compete for in-app gifts and rewards.

"Whether you’re a streamer or an agent on Bigo Live, there are plenty opportunities to grow your career. I started with singing because I enjoyed it, but I also love helping others and lifting the community too. I’ve been able to adapt my skills to an emerging social media platform and now make close to $250,000 a year," said Sherdelle.

Bigo Live is dedicated to amplifying the voices of its communities and invested in its talent and content creators. So much so, that the platform has established a support infrastructure, including its agent networks, to provide talent with a level of in-app community support that is unique to the platform.

With the help of Bigo Live agents, broadcasters can leverage the global platform to grow into livestreaming superstars. In the past year, Bigo Live has helped over 500 broadcasters reach stardom by surpassing one million fans globally.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Bigo Live has connected over 400 million users worldwide in over 150 countries including Australia and New Zealand. With over 1.3 million subscribers across the ANZ region and a 20% sign-on broadcaster increase month-on-month, Bigo Live is helping Aussie streamers share their talents and connect to the world.

Bigo Live is ranked #7 in Apptopia’s "10 Most Downloaded Social Network Apps in 2020" worldwide.

To download the Bigo Live app today, visit https://www.bigo.tv/bigo_intro/en.html

About Bigo Live



Bigo Live is one of the world’s fastest-growing live streaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology based in Singapore.

For more information on Bigo Live, please visit www.bigo.tv/

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms