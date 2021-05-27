ALS Gathers Pace As Commodities Surge

Australia | 1:26 PM

Is the commodities division of ALS Ltd steering the business towards a significant upgrade cycle?

-Notable recovery in second half geochemistry sampling volumes

-ALS benefitting from substantial deployment of miner equity raising

-Cost inflation gathering pace and needs to be monitored



By Eva Brocklehurst

With the slump incurred during the pandemic in the rear vision mirror, ALS Ltd ((ALQ)) has gathered momentum over recent months and its commodities division is now at levels not experienced since the last minerals boom.

Earnings (EBIT) were $301m in FY21, flat on the prior year, with an organic revenue decline of -2% because of pandemic impacts. Yet, the final dividend of 14.6c was well ahead of expectations, underpinned by strong cash conversion and debt reduction.

Morgans suggests some of this may have been simply catching up after a more prudent first half dividend that was at the lower end of the pay-out range. The company provided no specific guidance for FY22 it but expects volume growth in both commodities and life sciences.

UBS found the recovery through the second half notable, with organic revenue growth of 5% compared to the -9% decline in the first half. The recovery was driven by commodities, with geochemistry sample volume increasing 13% and 27% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

This has resulted in significant operating leverage, the broker points out, with the EBIT margin in the second half lifting to 30%. The company expects to be able to at least maintain this level of operating leverage throughout FY22.

ALS expects to increase its global geochemistry laboratory testing capacity by 15% while prices are not expected to rise materially at this point. As macro factors are supporting increased mineral exploration the geochemistry testing outlook is particularly robust.

Global exploration was heavily affected during the pandemic because of mobility restrictions but a recent improvement in prices, particularly gold and copper, has provided many junior and intermediate miners with access to equity capital. Hence, the availability of finance combined with an improved outlook for mineral exploration should underpin geochemistry sales in FY22-23.

Miner Momentum

Management has noted the junior miners are yet to deploy the funds they have raised over the last 6-9 months to meaningful exploration activities. Accordingly, Credit Suisse suspects there could be further upside to already heightened levels of exploration that occurred in April. April financing for junior and intermediate miners was well above historical levels.

Historically, peak margins have been as high as 40%. Assuming a 40% margin in commodities in perpetuity, which was the case in FY09, Ord Minnett calculates its valuation estimate would increase to $13.60 a share yet, conversely, assuming 25%, which is slightly above the average margins since FY15, there is around -17% downside to the latest close.

On the balance of risks, and not yet ready to accept a sustained multi-year commodity up-cycle, Ord Minnett maintains a Hold rating.

Even though the share price reacted strongly, Macquarie believes there is still relative value and the main risk to an Outperform rating is a retracing of gold or copper prices that would mean a loss of momentum in terms of capital raisings.