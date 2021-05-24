Tailwinds Propel Eagers Automotive

Australia | 10:30 AM

While it’s difficult to predict how long current strong conditions will prevail for Eagers Automotive, brokers see ongoing earnings momentum arising from multiple sources.

-Car shortages to persist in the medium term

-Potential uplift from EasyAuto123 strategy

-Strong M&A rhetoric by management at Eagers Automotive

By Mark Woodruff

The year-long share price ascent of Eagers Automotive ((APE)) continues unabated. At the time of writing, the shares in Australia’s largest car dealership group had appreciated $10 over that period to reach $15.45, a rise of 182%. The company is experiencing unusually strong market conditions where demand continues to materially outstrip supply.

In last week's AGM trading update, management revealed $127m of underlying profit (NPBT) for the first four months of FY21. This has set brokers off on another round of upgrades to forecast earnings.

After taking into account that January to April is seasonally weaker for the group and for the industry, extrapolation of the run-rate suggests full year profit of $400m or more is achievable, explains Morgans. This assumes current conditions continue, so to be conservative, the broker incorporates $371m into FY21 estimates.

The company’s forward order book continues to grow as demand continues to outstrip supply by roughly 25%. Significant promotional activity normally occurs in May and June and along with EOFY tax incentives Moelis expects a stronger second quarter compared to the first.

The Daimler Truck sale and associated property completed in April and the $108m of proceeds are being cycled back into the core auto business. This makes sense to Morgan Stanley, with the synergies and opportunities on offer. The broker maintains an Overweight rating for the stock with a target price of $18.

Margins

Despite no signs as yet of conditions moderating, Moelis adopts a conservative stance by assuming gross profit margins moderate in the second half.

The company managed to extract -$100m in cost savings during covid and the broker expects further margin upside from two additional ways to drive efficiency. Firstly there is the prospect of property rationalisation around strategic hubs. Also, investment in technology will automate some back-end processes in the service department.

Both consensus and Morgans currently forecast that FY22 profit will fall materially when compared to FY21. This is on the assumption that margins normalise as supply constraints ease. Should the strategies mentioned in the next section play out, there could be upside to these forecasts. In addition, there is the potential for accretive M&A.