Ceres Imaging Adds Plant Level Insights for Select Crops in Australia

For the first time, growers can measure the impact of crop stress on individual trees and vines

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ceres Imaging , the aerial imagery company that builds irrigation management solutions to help farmers improve profitability, is introducing plant level insights to Australia. The feature elevates irrigation strategies in tree and vine management, providing growers with the type of data needed to reduce uncertainty, proactively plan, and help improve irrigation performance for healthier crops and higher yield.

"Now growers can measure crop stress at a tree or vine level across their entire operation," stated Ashwin Madgavkar, CEO and founder at Ceres Imaging. "Other companies can count plants and show individual plants, but this is the first time high-accuracy water stress data is available to growers through imagery at a plant level."

The new interface allows growers to quickly quantify patterns of stress and prioritize corrective action. It helps them measure how their irrigation strategy is trending, ensuring that they’re focusing on the right issues and speeding up the process of achieving insights from imagery.

Key benefits that plant level insights provides:

Easily prioritize field activities by highlighting the most impactful problems

Clarify trends by filtering a specific set of criteria such as issues by varietal or by level of stress

Quantify Water Stress, Chlorophyll, and NDVI by tree or vine

Establish numerical baselines to benchmark irrigation performance and measure improvements over time

"Irrigation is complex, and even subtle inefficiencies compound over time to have a big impact on yield and profit," continued Madgavkar. "It’s often difficult to know if your irrigation strategy is achieving the results it should, so having insights at the plant level provides a cost-effective solution."

Ceres Imaging makes a significant investment in producing plant level insights, continually customizing algorithms to best represent each unique field in your operation. Plant level insights are available to Australia tree and vine customers who choose the following packages: Confidence, Advantage, Advantage Plus.

About Ceres Imaging

At Ceres Imaging, we believe the future of agriculture depends on providing farmers with the right tools—to cover more ground, make the most of their resources, and apply their skill and experience where it’s needed most. That’s why we’re building irrigation performance management solutions that help farmers deliver the right amount of water at the right location. Our high-resolution aerial imagery and expert support help our customers detect issues quickly, measure potential ROI, and take action with confidence. For more information, visit CeresImaging.net .

