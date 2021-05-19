Incitec Pivot Re-Rating Dependent On Waggaman

Australia | 11:32 AM

Having resigned FY21 to being a year of transition, brokers want to see several periods of stable operations at the new WALA plant before contemplating a re-rating for Incitec Pivot.

-Incitec Pivot management reiterated expectation of strong earnings growth in second half FY21

-Waggaman plant needs resolving before the stock can materially re-rate

-Coal exposure remains an overhang in medium term on explosives volumes

By Mark Story

Given the three plant maintenance turnarounds and a number of outages, Incitec Pivot’s ((IPL)) weak first half FY21 earnings (EBIT) result of $110m, a large (-20%-plus) miss versus consensus expectations - and down -30.8% on the previous period - came as no surprise to the market. The first half result included the -$59m impact from planned turnarounds and a -$14m hit from unplanned outages.

Due to a -13% reduction in Dyno Nobel Americas revenue to $671.1m and a -7% decline in Dyno Nobel APAC revenue to $455.8m in the six months to 31 March, the company reported a -6.7% decline in revenue to $1724.1m. However, this was partly offset by a 2% lift in Fertilisers Asia-Pacific revenue to $628.3m.

But with strong earnings growth more skewed than normal to the second half – due to first half plant issues and timing of recent fertiliser price increases - brokers seem willing to relegate the half-yearly result to a cyclical low for Incitec Pivot from both a volume as well as a pricing perspective.

Incitec Pivot declined to provide firm guidance, but management reiterated its expectation of strong earnings growth in the second half reflecting materially higher fertiliser prices, favourable seasonal conditions and strong explosives volumes in North America.

Regarding the Dyno business, Incitec Pivot continues to target technology driven earnings growth of 10% between FY20 and FY22.

Management also expects unsold manufactured ammonium phosphate product on hand to realise in excess of $25m in profit in the second half at current market prices. Management guided to one planned plant turnaround in the second half compared with three completed in the period.

Waggaman: The Problem child

While brokers are comfortable the broader business is in good shape, they’re under no illusions the problem child for the company, WALA the new ammonia plant at Waggaman, Louisiana, needs to be addressed. While Morgans maintains an Add rating, with $2.92 price target, given the company’s leverage to attractive industry fundamentals, the broker recognises the issues at the Waggaman plant need to be resolved before the stock will materially re-rate.

Previously disclosed repairs at the Waggaman plant are expected to take up to the end of May, followed by a plant re-start through June/July. It’s understood a reliability taskforce will then address longer-term reliability issues to year end 2021 with a “stretch” objective to return the plant to reliable nameplate production for FY22.

Meantime, the company’s current plan is to replace the faulty heat exchanger and tie in a new boiler at the end of calendar year 2022.