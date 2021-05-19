AvePoint Assessed Against Official IRAP Controls, Demonstrating its Longstanding Commitment to Security for Government Entities

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

Australian Transport Safety Bureau sponsors AvePoint’s IRAP assessment, issued by the Australian Government, to support its record management and compliance in Microsoft 365.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – AvePoint, Inc., the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, today announced the AvePoint Online Services cloud platform, and its Cloud Backup, Cloud Governance, and Cloud Records solutions were assessed against the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) official controls on April 4, 2021 in Australia. The assessment demonstrates AvePoint’s commitment to, and expertise in, protecting sensitive government data.

Through the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) initiated the IRAP to ensure the standard of cybersecurity and information security assessments for ICT systems processing or storing government information. After the ASD removed the Cloud Services Certification Program last year, all cloud providers were encouraged, but not required, to undergo IRAP assessment. As initiated by cloud vendors, assessments are performed by IRAP certified assessors, all of whom have a detailed knowledge of information security and compliance requirements as mandated by the Australian Government.

AvePoint, in partnership with The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) initiated the IRAP assessment process to help modernize and further automate the ATSB’s record management. As a result of the sophisticated, five-step authorization, the ATSB will now be able to utilize AvePoint Cloud Records to automatically identify, capture and manage records in Microsoft 365 in alignment with the Australian Government record keeping requirements.

"At the ATSB, we have a strong focus on collaboration and record keeping and were looking at innovative ways to ensure our data would be secure and accessible, in alignment with our cloud strategy," said Angelo Santosuosso, Record Manager at the ATSB. "Leveraging our previous relationship with AvePoint, we were confident their cloud records suite would enable us to achieve our objectives."

More than 130 government entities in Australia use AvePoint to migrate, manage and enhance protection of their Microsoft 365 and SharePoint data. Additionally, the validation AvePoint received from IRAP reflects a significant market opportunity, as collaboration security remains a top priority for government entities in the region.

"Our public sector customers all face unique security challenges, and industry specific regulations" said Alexander Dick, Manager of Federal Public Sector, AvePoint Australia. "Our hope is that in achieving the IRAP certification, we can assure government entities and beyond of our adherence to security through rigorous and continual assessments like this one."

"AvePoint is clearly committed to information security, and addresses risk and compliance in a sophisticated and comprehensive way, which resulted in an impressive level of ISM control adherence," said Sah Vasilevski, Principal Consultant at Security Centric and IRAP Assessor. "The responsiveness of globally dispersed teams during AvePoint’s IRAP journey speaks volumes of their organizational agility."

For more information on AvePoint Public Sector and its solutions, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/solutions/us-public-sector. To receive a copy of the IRAP assessment, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/lp/irap-assessment.

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables you to collaborate with confidence. A five-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint is the only full-suite data management provider for digital collaboration platforms. We migrate, manage and protect data within these platforms to make organizations more productive, secure and compliant.

More than 16,000 customers and 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, use our products. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers who can access, use, and resell them from cloud marketplaces around the world, spanning more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ. For more information visit: https://www.avepoint.com.

