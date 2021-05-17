Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 14-05-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday May 10 to Friday May 14, 2021

Total Upgrades: 10

Total Downgrades: 8

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.77%; Hold 38.50%; Sell 6.73%

For the week ending Friday 14 May, there were ten upgrades and eight downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Both Macquarie and Credit Suisse upgraded their ratings for Whitehaven Coal to Outperform from Neutral. While Credit Suisse is wary of the miner's operational stability, both brokers agree the share price slide has been overdone against a backdrop of rising thermal coal prices. Macquarie forecasts upside to operating income, margins and free cash flow.

Citi and Morgans attribute recent share price strength as the primary reason for downgrading their ratings for Suncorp Group. Citi retains confidence in the medium-term growth profile, and while Morgans is happy enough with recent margin targets set by management, earnings upside seems limited in FY22.

CSR received the highest percentage upgrade to forecast target price by brokers in the FNArena database, as net profit was higher than consensus for FY21. The key surprise for Morgan Stanley was a 14.5c final dividend and 9c special dividend, both fully franked and exceeding the broker’s expectations of 10c and 4c, respectively. Citi liked the strong cost control in an improving macro environment and has detected the early stages of an earnings upgrade cycle for the company.

Next was Crown Resorts after receiving a merger proposal from Star Entertainment Group along with a revised proposal from Blackstone. Ord Minnett lifted its target price to $15 from $11 and estimates the company’s real estate value alone (on an FY23 basis) provides $5.85bn of value and $8.60 per share of total value to shareholders. Macquarie also lifted its target price and believes, even after taking into account respective bid valuations, there could be material upside from a sale and leaseback of the portfolio and better earnings across the portfolio.

There was more bad news for The a2 Milk Co shareholders last week, as management issued a fourth FY21 revenue guidance downgrade. As a result, the company headed up the table for the highest percentage downgrade to forecast target price by brokers in the FNArena database. Macquarie noted excess inventory levels continue across daigou and cross-border e-commerce, with the company now seeing issues with the China label. Also, a shift towards Chinese products continues and Citi believes investment will need to increase to attempt to compete against larger domestic and foreign players.

If not for the woes of a2 Milk, Coronado Global Resources would have had two weeks in a row on top of the above-mentioned table. This time Credit Suisse downgraded met coal forecasts for the June quarter and December half, which had the effect of reducing net profit forecasts by circa -67%. However, not to be denied, the company led all comers for the highest percentage downgrade to forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database. The ’beneficiary’ was none other than a2 Milk which was bumped down to second.

Xero was next as earnings for the second half and FY21 were well below consensus expectations. Most brokers were comfortable looking through the lower-than-expected FY21 margin and FY22 margin guidance, due to structural tailwinds and strong management execution. This was underscored by rising revenues. Morgan Stanley was less sanguine and expects FY22 margins will be more like the previous 15-20%, rather than the first half's 30%. Even then, the broker believes the company is adopting the right strategy for creating long-term shareholder value.

Pushpay Holdings received the highest percentage upgrade to forecast earnings in the FNArena database though brokers were fairly restrained in commentary on the outlook. Ord Minnett sees success for the Catholic opportunity as far from guaranteed, a long way off and requiring material investment in the near-term. Also, while Macquarie felt the FY21 result provided some comfort around customer churn, there was no meaningful acceleration in customer growth.

As mentioned last week, first half results for Eclipx Group exceeded the expectations of three brokers on the FNArena database. Profit was 43% above Morgan Stanley's estimate on materially higher end-of-lease profits (up 107% on the pcp), despite volumes being -14% lower. It's felt the $20m share buyback signals confidence in the underlying growth trajectory and the balance sheet.

Positivity reigned among brokers after GrainCorp reported strong first half results and materially upgraded FY21 guidance. The initial outlook for the 2021/22 east coast winter crop is considered encouraging by Morgans. UBS goes further and believes significant upside remains if FY22 produces a bumper crop and feels the solid balance sheet offers M&A or capital return potential.

Finally, CSR received general applause from brokers for cost control and higher-than-expected dividends and consequently also received material upgrades to broker earnings forecasts.

Total Buy recommendations take up 54.77% of the total, versus 38.50% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.73.

Upgrade

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED ((CWN)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/2/0

After reading into the board’s silence over the two recent offers, Ord Minnett sees Crown Resorts offering additional upside at current share price levels and lifts the target price to $15 from $11. The rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold.

The broker estimates the company’s real estate value alone (on an FY23 basis) provides $5.85bn of value and $8.60 per share of total value to shareholders.

While the announcement of the NSW casino levy was no surprise, it did remove the discount bidders applied on fears the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) would never grant a NSW casino licence, explains the analyst.

DACIAN GOLD LIMITED ((DCN)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Macquarie .B/H/S: 0/1/0

Dacian Gold's updated mineral resource for the Greater Westralia Mining Area (GWMA) at Mt Morgans now totals 6.8mt at 4.3g/t for 935koz of gold. Macquarie notes the deposits most recently mined from underground form the bulk of the new resource.

Macquarie's outlook on gold is lukewarm and hence the broker remains cautious on Dacian Gold. Even so, looking at the recent positive run in gold prices, the broker notes a considerable improvement in the stock's spot price valuation.

Rating on Dacian Gold is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with the target rising to $0.35 from $0.33.

FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ((FCT)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Third quarter results were announced along with a $6m placement and a Share Purchase Plan for up to $2.5m (both at 9cps). Morgans estimates a balance of 12-15m of cash after the raise, which should fund the company for 12-24 months.

The broker highlights meaningful progress with nine Level 1 and 49 billing partners already signed. These existing partners are considered to have the potential to generate around $70m of revenue and make the company profitable.

Morgans reduces the target to $0.16 from $0.18, which represents significant upside to the current share price. The rating is increased to a Speculative Buy from Hold.

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED ((NHC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Post the heavy rainfall during late March in Australia, Credit Suisse notes an already tightly supplied thermal coal market was further squeezed, leading the NEWC Index benchmark prices to remain elevated above the circa US$90/t levels.

The broker has increased the near-term thermal coal price forecast to US$82/US$70 per tonne from US$75/US$65. As a result, New Hope Corp's earnings forecasts have been lifted by 14-44% in FY21-22 with minor flow-on impacts to outer years.

Credit Suisse upgrades to Outperform from Neutral with a target price of $1.30.

ORICA LIMITED ((ORI)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 2/5/0

After first half results, Citi upgrades the rating to Buy from Neutral in the belief the cyclical low for ammonium nitrate (AN) volumes has been reached. An increase in group volumes into FY22 is expected, and FY22 will likely be more representative of a normalised year.

Higher volumes will see unit opex lower, and combined with modestly improved pricing should lift underlying earnings (EBITDA) from $840m in FY21 to $1.05bn in FY22, forecasts the broker. The target price is increased to $15.40 from $13.60.