80 Companies, 130 Projects, Two Years: DNX Solutions Celebrates Second Anniversary of Helping Companies During Their Cloud Journey.

AWS partner DNX Solutions celebrates its second year of helping businesses modernize and grow.

SYDNEY, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the various challenges in our world today, Australia-based solutions provider DNX Solutions has continued to grow and move forward and is now celebrating its second year of helping businesses fully transition into the cloud with robust online infrastructures.



DNX Solutions co-founders Allan Denot (CTO) and Helder Klemp (CEO)

Launched in 2019 by Chief Executive Officer Helder Klemp and Chief Technology Officer Allan Denot, DNX Solutions guides companies in their cloud journey by providing the proper cloud foundations and offering various application modernization options.

One-size-fits All Cloud Solutions: From Inception to IPO

In less than a year after being established, DNX Solutions became Australia’s fastest company to be approved as an Amazon (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner. Since then, it has continued to expand its services, offering solutions for cloud foundation, application migration and modernization, open banking, data analytics and engineering, and managed services, among others.

One of its latest programs is a solution-in-a-package for startups designed to improve their cloud resources at any stage of their business, from inception to IPO.

"We are obsessed with making cloud computing accessible to any business," says Denot, who has over 20 years of experience in systems administration, software and network engineering, and DevOps. "We design solutions that are simple, secure, and easy to maintain."

DNX Solutions comprises 41 highly trained and experienced personnel who specialize in agile program development and have deep knowledge in using AWS services and tools.

Making Complex Simple with Open-source Programming and Lightning Fast Implementation

The company’s use of open-source programming tools and resources also enables fast implementation and setup of clients’ needs. It is then delivered in a simple, secure, and automated way with the least friction as possible for the customer, in line with one of their corporate values of making complex environments simple.

But aside from offering innovative digital solutions, DNX Solutions sets itself apart with an intense focus on people and relationships, both within the company and with its clients.

Speaking on the second anniversary of DNX Solutions, Jill Berry, CEO at Adatree, said, "Competent and dedicated, the DNX team has it all. DNX has done a great job of bringing together a very talented group of technically excellent, driven, and customer outcome-focused people. They have listened and adjusted as needed throughout the process while always looking at the bigger picture. We at Adatree are proud to be a DNX customer and partner and would work with DNX again at any opportunity."

DNX Solutions’ current clients include notable companies such as Cochlear, Tech2, Brighte, Amaysim, HansenYuncken.

About DNX Solutions

DNX Solutions is a cloud-native company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. It provides various cloud solutions, from cloud foundation and open banking to data analytics and engineering and managed services. DNX Solutions was founded in 2019, has worked on over 130 projects, and currently has over 80 customers.

DNX Solutions is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner with more than 100 certifications, including the prestigious DevOps competency from AWS, and enabled as a Well-Architected Partner Program.

For more information and contact details, visit their website at www.dnx.solutions .

