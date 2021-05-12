Great Expectations For Marley Spoon

Australia | 12:27 PM

Marley Spoon has outlined ambitious growth targets, believing there is life after covid for meal kit delivery

-Marley Spoon has enormous addressable market

-Expansion into new categories, geographies

-Investment in technology and fulfilment

-Positive broker views

By Greg Peel

When the pandemic hit last year and Australia went into lockdown, the restaurant industry underwent an upheaval. Unable to open their doors, restaurants turned to home delivery. Many hired their own delivery people, but many also secured delivery services such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

For most consumers it was nevertheless a case of cooking at home, hence supermarket online shopping and delivery services soared.

Marley Spoon’s ((MMM)) food delivery service sits in between buying restaurant-prepared meals and buying ingredients from a supermarket. The company delivers the ingredients for the household to prepare, following the recipe provided.

Some restaurants also decided to provide such meal kits and recipes, but these were mostly your higher-end types fearful of their food losing its peak quality during delivery.

Marley Spoon is a Berlin-based company operating in countries across Europe, and in the US and Australia, that listed on the ASX in mid-2016 and basically flopped. From an opening price of around $1.30, the shares traded at 26c at the beginning of February 2020.

In early August last year the share price hit $3.48 before the ups and downs of on again/off again state lockdowns left Marley Spoon at around $2.40 currently.

On Tuesday the company hosted an investor day, outlining growth targets out to 2030 that could be construed as rather ambitious. A EUR1bn 2025 target and a EUR5bn 2030 target imply a compound annual growth rate in revenue of 30%, by Canaccord Genuity’s calculation. To reach the targets, management outlined four growth drivers.

The world is your oyster (sauce)

The first is to increase growth in the base business.

Canaccord points out the total addressable market for food delivery across Marley Spoon’s geographies is estimated to be worth US$7trn. Currently, online penetration is below 4%. From its seven fulfilment centres across Europe/US/Australia the company could service 190m households, and currently has 252,000 households subscribed, or 0.1% of market share.

The broker notes more than 90% of Marley Spoon’s revenue is derived from recurring customers, with more than 60% having ordered more than six times.