Pendal’s Transformational Shift Into Value

Australia | 2:26 PM

Completely overshadowing Pendal Group’s result, revelations the company is fully acquiring US-based fund manager Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley consummates management’s long-standing desire to add global value funds

-US acquisition to be double-digit EPS accretive

-Rebound in investment performance across UK/EU expected to enhance performance fee prospects

-FUM attrition risk could undermine EPS accretion

-100% acquisition of TSW fundamentally changes the incentivisation structures of the business

By Mark Story

While Pendal Group’s ((PDL)) strong first half 2021 result demonstrated some improving fundamentals for the fund manager, the announced 100% acquisition of Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW) overshadowed the result, with brokers quick to conclude the deal will be double-digit earnings per share (EPS) accretive.

Benefiting from a large but expected increase in performance fees, Pendal delivered 1H21 cash profit of $82.6m and operating profit of $102.4m, in-line or slightly below most broker’s expectations.

Despite cost overruns, Pendal reiterated its FY21 fixed costs guidance growth, confirming continued cost control, and resulting in little change to brokers’ fixed cost estimate on an organic basis.

With short-term investment performance for key strategies much improved, Citi believes Pendal is on the path of recovery. Meantime, while higher than some brokers had expected, base management fees dipped -2%, driven by slightly lower average funds under management (FUM) while fee margins were broadly stable given positive mix shifts.

The TSW acquisition aside, Macquarie’s attributes its FY21-22 earnings upgrades for Pendal to not only better fee margins, but also lower non-employee expenses, albeit partially offset by higher employee expenses (linked to higher revenue).

Taking the view that any value accretion from the TSW acquisition remains uncertain, JP Morgan (which shares its research with Ord Minnett) believes the underlying Pendal business appears to show indications of a turnaround in flows. As a result, the broker has retained an Overweight recommendation and believes the current price provides an attractive opportunity over the medium term relative to other ASX-listed asset managers.

Pendal enters the second half with staring FUM around 4.5% higher versus 1H21 average and broadly positive market moves since March 2021. Overall, during the March quarter, Pendal’s FUM increased $4.3bn, up 4.4% to $101.7bn, driven by a 2.6% jump in investment returns, 0.9% organic growth and a 0.9% currency tailwind.

Morgans has witnessed a marked improvement in the investment performance recorded in several larger of its JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) value funds (notably UK funds), while relative performance in major Global/International funds remains solid.

The broker expects the meaningful rebound in investment performance across UK/EU to not only support flows but further enhance performance fee prospects. While flows are expected to remain subdued, Morgans expects investment improvement to assist reversing the outflow trend of recent years.

While outlook commentary accompanying the 1H21 result was fairly brief, management expect FY21 fixed cost growth of around 8% (prior guidance 8-10%). Management also flagged strong early demand for the company’s standalone responsible investment business Regnan, and noted Australian performance fees which crystallise in June are currently tracking at $16.8m.

Lastly, management indicated that the Hambro business has likely seen the tail end of outflows, and is now better positioned to grow.

Diversification into value

While the market may be surprised Pendal is pursuing an acquisition with a new CEO just starting, Morgan Stanley reminds shareholders the company had flagged for several years plans to add global value equities.