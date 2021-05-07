The Wrap: Fund Managers, Inflation, Media, Housing

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: Oz Fund managers mixed fortunes; inflation jitters unwarranted; media rides ad recovery; Oz housing continues strengthening

By Mark Story

Oz fund managers: Mixed bag for March quarter

Positive markets and foreign exchange movements in the March quarter may have lifted funds under management for the sector at large, but at the fund manager level there was a mixed bag of flow performance. ASX-listed fund managers including Janus Henderson ((JHG)), Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)), Pendal Group ((PDL)), Perpetual ((PPT)), and Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) average one-year forward earnings of 15.3x are -3% below the five-year average.

This equates to a -30% discount to all industrials versus the five-year average discount of -9%. With central banks continuing to provide significant amounts of liquidity, and asset prices and equity markets continuing to see support, Macquarie retains an Overweight view on the sector.

Net in flows

While Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)) led the charge with net inflows of $1.1bn, this included $726m of inflows from a partnership offer, with retail flows negative in February (-$23m) and March (-$15m) ex Partnerships.

Market performance increased funds under management (FUM) by $3.7bn (3.6% of opening FUM) due to better performance in March. But Macquarie notes, relative performance remains below benchmarks with the exception of the High Conviction Fund, so the broker expects a more modest performance. Macquarie has an Underperform rating on Magellan and a target price of $47.50.

Pendal Group ((PDL)) also experienced net inflow FUM ($0.9bn), with market movements and forex increasing FUM by $3.4bn. While Pendal Group has re-rated of late, Macquarie notes, recent performance trends should continue to drive inflows, with potential performance fees presenting upside risk to the broker’s current earnings forecasts.

Macquarie has an Outperform rating on Pendal Group (target price of $7.90), and together with Janus Henderson are the broker’s preferred exposures to the sector.

Net out flows

During the March 2020 quarter, Perpetual ((PPT)) and Platinum Asset Management ((PTM)) saw net outflows of -$1.2bn and -$0.8m respectively. While the former witnessed improving trends, the latter experienced an acceleration, which Macquarie believes is disappointing in light of recently improved performance. Market movements and forex positively contributed across each by 4-8%, with Perpetual seeing the greatest uplift.

Market movements and forex added $7.3bn (8.2%) to Perpetual’s FUM in the quarter. Macquarie expects one-year relative performance metrics, which have significantly improved in recent months - following the value rotation that commenced towards the end of CY20 - to continue to lead to improvements in flows.

But the broker expects the recent acquisition of the lower multiple Barrow Hanley business, plus a revised definition of underlying profit, to drive a structural de-rating in the fund manager's PE multiple. As a result, Macquarie sees Perpetual as fairly valued at the current 14x multiple relative to peers. Macquarie has a Neutral rating on Perpetual and a target price of $34.50.

Given Platinum’s recent performance – with FUM up 9% on the previous quarter - Macquarie would have expected to see the trajectory improve. This raises the broker’s concerns around Platinum’s ability to move back into inflows.

The contribution to FUM from market performance was positive in the March quarter ($1.3bn or 6% of opening FUM). Macquarie has an Underperform rating on Platinum and a target price of $4.10.

Inflation: Where will it finally surface first?

While the current US earnings season has seen mentions of the word “inflation” treble versus 2020, higher inflation is yet to make its mark on Australian corporate earnings. Only a handful of companies have cited a stronger inflation pulse, notably Ansell ((ANN)) and Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)) in recent weeks.

Despite this cost headwind still being in front of Australian investors, Wilsons’ cautions against getting too bearish on this impact on corporate earnings at this stage of the cycle. The broker notes it’s not until the economic/earnings cycle begins to mature that this becomes more of an issue for corporate earnings.

So that said, why are commodity and freight prices rising? Wilsons believes surging global demand for consumer hard goods combined with government-led infrastructure/housing programs has resulted in most commodities currently trading well above long-term price assumptions.

Given the amount of stimulus in the system and the inability to deliver supply, the broker think there’s a risk prices remain elevated for much longer than the market believes.

Freight prices have surged off the back of increased demand for hard goods, with shipping supply chains significantly dislocated due to covid, while slower wharf processing times also have a direct cost to companies.

Rising costs can be mitigated

Wilsons reminds investors’ that with corporate profits generally leveraged between 2-4x revenues, Australian companies, almost without exception, are saying that these costs can be mitigated early in cycle without having an impact on profitably. Some of the company-specific factors leading to cost mitigation cited by Wilsons include: customer pass-through, efficiency programs, input substitution, a rising Australia dollar, and hedging.

The current earnings season in the US provides some clues as to what could be in store for Australian corporates over the longer haul. However, Wilsons cautions against applying a direct translation to Australian companies given several differences in respective markets across scale, prominence of manufacturing-type business and currency.

Boost to corporate earnings

While Wilsons base case around the medium-term inflation outlook is relative sanguine, the brokers also reminds investors periods of higher inflation are not necessarily bad news for corporate earnings.

For example, in the last two periods in which Australian (headline) inflation ran above 3%, profit margins of corporate Australia expanded. While this could reflect a combination of operating cycle leverage and cost mitigation, Wilsons believes it suggests higher cost inflation does not to be feared at face value – particularly if it is transient inflation.

Wilsons believe positioning across these sectors, which are all leveraged to both the global and domestic recovery, is the best way to protect against the cost-push inflation.

The three stocks Wilsons is closely monitoring with potential to be negatively impacted by cost-push inflation include: Reliance Worldwide due to higher copper prices; James Hardie ((JHX)) due to higher freight costs; and Super Retail Group ((SUL)) due to higher freight costs and wholesale prices.

Media: Riding the post-covid recovery

Reflecting the ongoing recovery in the Australian advertising market, Nine Entertainment ((NEC)) and Seven West Media ((SWM)) both provided relatively solid third quarter 2021 updates, while in contrast Domain Holdings' ((DHG)) revenue growth was marginally below expectations.

While Nine’s extensive 3Q21 trading update was broadly consistent with Goldman Sachs' expectations, TV revenue (free and streaming) and operational expenditure second half 2021 forecasts were both better than the broker expected. Partly reflecting stronger TV/Radio, the broker has updated Nine’s FY21-23 earning by -0% to 2%, and has a Buy rating, with the target price remaining at $3.30.