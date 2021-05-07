Next Week At A Glance – 10-14 – May 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

By Greg Peel

It’s budget week next week, and while the Canberra sieve has been hard at work there may still be some industry pluses or minuses therein to impact the stock market on the Wednesday following Tuesday night’s reveal.

Otherwise, the earnings mini-season continues next week with reports due from Pendal Group ((PDL)), AusNet Services ((AST)), CSR ((CSR)), Pushpay Holdings ((PPH)), GrainCorp ((GNC)), Orica ((ORI)) and Xero ((XRO)).

There’ll also be another handful of AGMs as well as some ex-divs to look out for.

Economically, the NAB business confidence survey for April is out (unusually) on the Monday, with the Westpac consumer equivalent on the Wednesday.

China will release inflation numbers.

The UK releases its March quarter GDP result.

Inflation numbers will also be firmly in the spotlight in the US along with industrial production and retail sales.

And the US earnings season will roll relentlessly on.

The season is averaging around the 90% beat mark, but the S&P500 is steady as investors rotate out of growth and into value, taking advantage of some blow-away results among Big Tech names.

