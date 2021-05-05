First Solar Drives Operational Efficiency with Nintex K2 Five

PR NewsWire | 9:05 AM

Leading American solar technology company recognises Nintex K2 Five as an essential business automation tool for accelerating application time-to-market

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that First Solar, Inc. is leveraging Nintex K2 Five to accelerate its application time-to-market between 25-50 per cent over traditional .NET development.

 

First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly-produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company’s advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. With a manufacturing footprint that spans the United States, Malaysia, and Vietnam, it is the only US-headquartered company among the world’s largest solar manufacturers.

First Solar sought a process automation solution to help scale its operations in line with the rapid rate at which the business was growing and required a new approach to automating its processes to save employees time and create operational efficiency. With Nintex K2 Five, First Solar is fulfilling its commitment to lead the world’s sustainable energy future by empowering its organisation to run its business operations more efficiently.

"Nintex K2 Five empowers us to get new, higher quality solutions out the door faster than ever before," said First Solar IT Manager Charles Carr. "With Nintex K2 Five’s power and ease of use, you do not have to be a developer to use the platform which has allowed us to expand the number of people who can work on projects, reducing our reliance on third-party vendors or offshore developers to launch new applications."

To date, First Solar has deployed 30 applications leveraging Nintex K2 Five, including an intricate change management system and the company’s document control centre. Because of this broad impact, Nintex K2 Five is recognised as an essential business automation tool for driving operational efficiency company-wide at First Solar.

To experience Nintex K2 Five for designing and automating sophisticated business processes, request a demo at: https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

Media Contact
Laetitia Smith                                                                                                          
laetitia.smith@nintex.com                                   
cell: +64 21 154 7114 

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.nintex.com

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Nearmap Entering An Upgrade Cycle

1:55 PM - Small Caps
2
Treasure Chest: CSL Plasma At Turning Point?

1:01 PM - Treasure Chest
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 05, 2021

11:14 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Bonds: Everything You Always Wanted To Ask

10:33 AM - Australia
5
Material Matters: Nickel, Aluminium & Iron Ore

10:00 AM - Commodities

Most Popular

1
A2 Milk At A Crossroad In China?

Apr 22 2021 - Australia
2
Health & Wellness Boom On The ASX

Apr 29 2021 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Uranium Price Rise Forecast

Apr 07 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Rudi’s View: Telstra, CSL, Xero & Charter Hall

Apr 09 2021 - Rudi's View
5
Material Matters: Nickel, Oil, Silver, Iron ore, Copper

Apr 12 2021 - Commodities
6
Rudi’s View: More Upgrades, More Potential For Aussie Shares

Apr 22 2021 - Rudi's View