Banner Asset Management’s Low-LVR Fund presents valuable opportunity for conservative investors during highly volatile equities market.

PR NewsWire | 10:30 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Australian real estate credit fund manager Banner Asset Management has announced the launch of a new fund targeted at conservative investors who are seeking returns well in excess of cash rates: www.bannerassetmanagement.com/banner-low-lvr-income-fund/

The launch of the Fund is in keeping with Banner’s strategy of identifying market dislocations between risk and return within the property and credit markets, and offering a product that will deliver that opportunity to its wholesale investors. 

The Banner (Low LVR) Income Fund provides investors with limited exposure to property price fluctuations, through investing on a limited loan-to-value ratio (LVR) basis. Highlights of the fund are:

  • Properties located on the major population centres of Australia’s east coast, which have greater underlying market depth and liquidity.
  • The loan amount advanced by the Fund, on each investment, is limited to 55% of the value of each security property.  
  • Target return of circa 7% per annum (net to investor) paid semi-annually.

Banner Asset Management Founder & CEO Andrew Turner said, "In the current climate, many investors are wary of asset values and are seeking a more conservative investment option, but are seeking returns greater than conservative investments offer. With the limited exposure to property value of the Low LVR Fund, the investors risk concerns are addressed and returns achieved by the Fund are in excess of returns for the level of exposure."

To enhance the conservative approach the Banner Low LVR Fund, is a pooled investment, providing diversification as to property type, location and borrower, secured by a portfolio of first mortgage investments in Australia. The predominant focus on the more liquid markets of Melbourne and Sydney.

www.linkedin.com/company/bannerassetmanagement

About Banner Asset Management
Banner Asset Management is an alternative Australian asset manager specialising in the provision of debt & equity opportunities in the Australian real estate development market. Banner seeks attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors while meeting the commercial needs of the market. The Banner Group has investment professionals and representative in Australia, Singapore and Japan. For more information visit: https://www.bannerassetmanagement.com/ 

Related Links :

Home

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Nearmap Entering An Upgrade Cycle

1:55 PM - Small Caps
2
Treasure Chest: CSL Plasma At Turning Point?

1:01 PM - Treasure Chest
3
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 05, 2021

11:14 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Bonds: Everything You Always Wanted To Ask

10:33 AM - Australia
5
Material Matters: Nickel, Aluminium & Iron Ore

10:00 AM - Commodities

Most Popular

1
A2 Milk At A Crossroad In China?

Apr 22 2021 - Australia
2
Health & Wellness Boom On The ASX

Apr 29 2021 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Uranium Price Rise Forecast

Apr 07 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Rudi’s View: Telstra, CSL, Xero & Charter Hall

Apr 09 2021 - Rudi's View
5
Material Matters: Nickel, Oil, Silver, Iron ore, Copper

Apr 12 2021 - Commodities
6
Rudi’s View: More Upgrades, More Potential For Aussie Shares

Apr 22 2021 - Rudi's View