The Sex Education You Didn’t Have, And Every Child Needs

NEW SEX EDUCATION ORGANISATION DRAWS CROWDS AT THE CHILD & ADOLESCENT MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE ON THE GOLD COAST THIS MONTH

BRISBANE, Australia, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Jasmine Cherie Turner, Principal & Founder of Sacred Pathways Education, made her debut on the stages of The Child & Adolescent Mental Health Conference on the Gold Coast earlier this month, presenting to an audience of Child Psychiatrists, Speech pathologists, School principles, guidance counsellors and policy makers; speaking on the subject: ‘A pleasure centred approach to Sexual well being & protective behaviours education’



Sacred Pathways Education Principal and Founder Jasmine Cherie Turner is on a mission to instigate social change through innovative sexual health and emotional wellbeing programs for schools, Australia wide. Photo by Stepha Doyle.

The Sacred Pathway curriculum, which can be downloaded at www.sacredpathways.education, is a culmination of her personal and professional development over the last 15 years encompassing EQ, Leadership, communication & sexual literacy; and is supported by a team of expert practitioners & facilitators in the areas of child psychology, psycho-sexual development, mental health and leadership.

Jasmine’s presentation attracted one of the largest delegate audiences at the Child & Adolescent Mental Health Conference 2021, not long followed by being granted a meeting with influential members of government in Education who are meeting with a range of stakeholders and working intensively on this issue at the moment;

About these two turn of events, Jasmine says: "Emotional Intelligence & Sexual Literacy education will alter the trajectory of every child’s destiny. Once these two fundamental aspects of a child’s holistic well-being is mastered, their life is their own and their potential realised, the popularity of our presentation and the interest of federal ministers is encouraging and assures us we’re on the right track"

Sacred Pathways Education is offering Parents, Students and teachers a program that explores sexuality, sexual wellbeing, relationships, family dynamics, boundaries and consent in a holistic and integrated way; with the aim to restore & redefine the reverence & innocence of childhood.

A recent study found that the current sex education curriculum is failing our students because it is predominantly focused on STI prevention & biological function; rather than positive sexual awareness and experiences that offer the emotional intelligence and social competency skills our students need.

And According to ACARA, Australian students find community organisations such as Sacred Pathways Education that create programs facilitated by trained peer educators, enhances and expands upon the quality of their sex education, and offers a wholistic and insightful approach, that is often times more relevant & relatable to both teacher & student community.

Sacred Pathway Education programs have been specifically designed to provide our young people with a healthy understanding of their emotional bodies & experiences; how to have healthy relationships and a sexual education that cultivates an empowered young person that can make clear sound decisions. In deed a far cry from the current core curriculum focus.

The future of sex education is upon us, and it is clear, organisations such as Sacred Pathways Education are trailblazing ahead of our current sex education curriculum, filling the gaps that parents and students are asking for. School Guidance counsellors, pedagogy directors, and all teachers and educators who believe it’s their responsibility and privilege to support our young people are encouraged to find out more about what Sacred Pathways Education is all about by going to their website and downloading the 2021 Prospectus.

Sacred Pathways Education is a Brisbane based Organisation on a mission to instigate social change through innovative sexual health and emotional wellbeing programs for schools, Australia wide.

