Nintex Helps Organisations Accelerate Digital Business Transformation with Pre-Built Configurable Process Maps and Automation Templates

Free, downloadable business solution templates for nearly all industry and department use cases are available within the Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery and integrated with Nintex Workflow Cloud

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced it is helping organisations accelerate their digital business transformation initiatives with pre-built configurable process maps, workflow and forms automation, as well as robotic process automation templates.

Downloadable business solution templates from Nintex span common use cases, industries, and departments and are available in the Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery and integrated with Nintex Workflow Cloud.

Quickly download free Nintex process maps and automation templates at https://gallery.nintex.com/

"Our pre-built and easily-configurable digital business solution templates are designed to save every organisation valuable time while accelerating how fast processes can be documented and automated," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "Every process map and automation template is built to meet specific business process scenarios across departments and industries like government, financial services, manufacturing, and more."

With nearly 290 templates and more than 15,000 template downloads, the Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery is a free online resource to help organisations of all sizes accelerate digital transformation with a best-practice approach to process mapping and automation. The gallery is easily searchable with filters which makes it fast to find an ideal template for a business process to be documented, reengineered or automated. Filters include:

Industry – banking, financial services, health and lifestyle services, energy, government, manufacturing, technology, education, and food and beverage

– banking, financial services, health and lifestyle services, energy, government, manufacturing, technology, education, and food and beverage Department – customer services, finance and legal, human resources, information technology, operations and procurement, and sales and marketing

– customer services, finance and legal, human resources, information technology, operations and procurement, and sales and marketing Capability – process maps, workflows, RPA Botflows™, connectors and Nintex K2 Cloud

Nintex Workflow Cloud customers can also quickly access every Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery template from within their Nintex Workflow Cloud tenant via integrated links to the gallery. This helps organisations quickly auto-import their Nintex tenant details into relevant templates to efficiently deploy solutions even faster.

Popular Nintex templates include employee onboarding process maps and workflow templates, as well as process maps for invoice processing, workflow templates for work from home agreements, and templates to quickly convert SharePoint 2010/2013 workflows.

To experience the power and ease of Nintex Workflow Cloud and the seamless integration to templates in the Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery, simply request a personalised demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ .

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

