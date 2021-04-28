Reliance Worldwide Flush With Confidence

Australia | 12:53 PM

Record-breaking cold in the US state of Texas underpinned solid sales growth for Reliance Worldwide in the March quarter and management is confident momentum can be maintained

-Input cost increases being offset by price rises and higher volumes

-Long-term opportunities exist on the back of a healthy balance sheet

-Can strong growth be maintained when current tailwinds ease?



By Eva Brocklehurst

Buoyant housing renovations markets sent sales through the roof for plumbing parts manufacturer Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)), with revenue in the March quarter up 27% in constant currency terms. Revenue in the Americas was up a substantial 39%, at least 50% of this strength attributed to the Texas freeze event.

Such was the impact of the polar vortex in February that ice storms and record-breaking cold ensued in the usually comparatively warmer US state of Texas. As a result thousands faced damage from burst pipes and required emergency plumbing.

Moreover, Credit Suisse points out America was cycling 15% growth from the prior corresponding period. The broker models revenue holding up throughout FY21-22 as increases in Asia-Pacific and Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) offset a decline in the Americas, given the likely non-recurrence of the estimated US$30m boost from the Texas freeze event.

Stripping out the freeze affect, UBS suspects March quarter US sales growth may have been closer to 16%, albeit still sound. Subsequently US sales forecasts are lifted by 20% to US$309m for the second half. Europe and the Middle East produced sales growth of 13% which impressed the broker as well, with support from solid renovations activity across the UK plumbing market.

April sales to date are still substantially ahead and management claims it is yet to witness signs of a slowdown and is increasingly confident that increases in raw material costs can be offset through higher prices, while higher volumes will also help margins.

Copper/zinc/resin costs have been on the rise but contract negotiations completed and in train signal this can be offset. Morgans, while welcoming management's confidence, highlights its previous concerns regarding the impact of higher input costs and believes the true extent will not be known until the FY21 result in August.

While increasing earnings forecasts, the broker reduces underlying operating earnings estimates by -4% for FY22, to reflect the unprecedented demand environment in FY21 and cycling of the freeze event.

Moreover, Morgans asserts a lot will depend on the rolling out of vaccines globally and consumer attitudes towards further renovations activity. The broker upgrades to Add from Hold, concluding this is a well-managed business with long-term opportunities and a healthy balance sheet.

Re-Rating Potential?

UBS believes the muted reaction in the share price reflects a cautious outlook and the market is pricing in around 5% long-term US sales growth that assumes no long-lasting impact from the pandemic. That said, market share gains for the company and its retail partners are likely to endure, in the broker's view, offsetting any modest volume contraction.