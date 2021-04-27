Keeper Security Establishes Secure Cloud Data Center in Australia

PR NewsWire | 9:11 AM

The New Data Center Enables Keeper’s Customers to Securely Host Data within Australia

SYDNEY, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Keeper Security , provider of the top-rated and industry-leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced the expansion to Australia of its secure cloud infrastructure with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This means enterprise customers can now elect to securely host their data within their region and meet the local compliance requirements as well as fulfill corporate mandates, like the Consumer Data Right Act (CDR).

"We are committed to protecting our customers’ data and know that each region comes with its unique compliance and regulatory requirements," said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "We are excited to extend our proprietary zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security architecture to our customers in Australia. Keeper now provides customers in Australia with the highest level of security to store their encrypted credentials and digital assets."

With Keeper’s proprietary zero-trust framework and zero-knowledge security and encryption model, all data is encrypted and decrypted locally on the user’s device using Elliptic Curve and AES-256 cryptography. Customer data cannot be viewed by Keeper Security employees or by any outside party. Keeper protects organizations against brute force, man-in-the-middle (MITM), and password-stuffing attacks that seek to compromise employee passwords.

The data center announcement follows the recent release of Keeper SSO Connect™ Cloud , a fully-managed SAML 2.0 SaaS solution that can be seamlessly integrated with any identity provider, enabling organizations to significantly enhance and extend their Single Sign-on (SSO) deployments with an integrated zero-knowledge password encryption system. "Australia is one of the fastest-growing markets for Keeper especially in the business and enterprise segment," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "With the launch of Keeper’s data center infrastructure in Sydney, we look forward to our continued, rapid expansion in the region."

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, advanced reporting and messaging. Named PC Magazine’s Best Password Manager & Editors’ Choice and awarded the Publisher’s Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 (Type 1 and 2) and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/653364/Keeper_Black_Standard_2x_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://keepersecurity.com

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms