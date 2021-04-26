Material Matters: Lithium,Coal & Iron Ore

Commodities | 10:37 AM

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: lithium, thermal coal and iron ore

-Improved sentiment for EV, green tech bodes well for lithium

-Volatile period ahead for thermal coal

-Iron ore resilient still, futures hit fresh highs



By Eva Brocklehurst

Commodities Outlook

Strong economic activity and accommodative monetary policies are keeping the commodity market buoyant, and while tightening Chinese financial conditions are becoming evident ANZ Bank analysts are not that concerned at present.

The firm conditions also bode well for industrial metal demand and prospects for oil have improved with the re-opening of economies and good progress on vaccinations. US refineries are back to processing nearly 50mbpd after dropping sharply in February.

Higher prices are also providing incentives for US shale oil production, although growth is expected to be modest. Meanwhile, retreating US ten-year bond yields have underpinned gold and, along with a reiteration by the US Federal Reserve of its dovish stance on monetary policy, the backdrop remains supportive for the yellow metal.

Physical demand for gold has also been robust with Indian monthly imports rising to 2013 highs. Strong automotive sales and higher loadings bode well for the platinum group, in the analysts' view, while supply is still struggling to keep up.

Lithium

Morgan Stanley notes sentiment has improved towards electric vehicles and a strong rise in Chinese sales is expected over 2021. Moreover, there is an increased focus on green technology following the US election and a continued push on this front from the EU quarter.

Over the year to date, China's battery grade lithium price has risen 70% and spodumene 56%. While still modelling a deficit in 2021 and a modest surplus from 2022 the broker, in assuming all brownfield projects are developed and applying utilisation factors, finds additional supply could be available to balance the market.

To offset additional brownfield supply in 2023, Morgan Stanley expects battery electric vehicle sales would need to rise by around 2.5m. This would equate to an increase in electric vehicle penetration of around 11.5 percentage points in China, 13 percentage points in Europe, or 15 percentage points in the US.

Any increase in sales ahead of these levels could cause tightness in the market, although there is also potential additional supply from greenfield sources where Morgan Stanley applies more conservative utilisation factors and where there is a timeframe of around 2.5 years for such projects to come online.

Thermal Coal

The Newcastle thermal (energy) coal benchmark is stuck in the US$90/t range as seaborne supply disruptions and a renewed shortage in China keep the market tight. Morgan Stanley notes tightness is most evident in the 6000 cal segment with the premium over the Australian 5500 calorie benchmark currently at 60% compared with the long-run average premium of 28%.

Although expecting supply disruptions to ease the broker believes strong Chinese and Indian demand could support current prices across the northern summer.

China's domestic supplies are struggling to keep up with stronger than usual demand. As long as this market remains tight and port stocks are low, Morgan Stanley considers it unlikely import restrictions on non-Australian coal will tighten any time soon.