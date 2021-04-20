Accelerating Demand For Scrap Drives Sims

Australia | 1:23 PM

Rising scrap prices and a sharp increase in volumes have allowed Sims to deliver FY21 earnings guidance way ahead of expectations

-Brokers looking for signs of a structrual shift in demand

-Global stimulus driving scrap demand

-Outlook for low-emissions steel key to scrap longer term



By Eva Brocklehurst

Times are good for scrap metal handlers and Sims ((SGM)) is no exception, guiding to FY21 earnings way ahead of expectations. March quarter intake was back to 95% of FY19 average monthly volumes and there has been a general improvement in gross margins per tonne.

Scrap prices rose in all markets in which the company participates. Prices for both ferrous and non-ferrous are above FY18-19 levels and UBS is not surprised that margins have expanded to $60/t today from $30-35/t back then.

The company expects FY21 earnings (EBIT) of $260-310m, with the mid point 70% above Ord Minnett's forecasts and causing Macquarie to upgrade FY21 estimates for earnings per share by 83%. Cost savings are also ahead of budget, with $70m of cost reductions along with disciplined buying underpinning the improvement.

Guidance far surpassed Credit Suisse's estimates too. The broker assesses the second half should be the highest earnings half-year period for more than a decade, surpassed only by the second half of 2008 when EBIT was $511m and ferrous scrap prices exceeded US$700/t.

In this context, Credit Suisse notes current spot pricing for ferrous is US$430/t, so not that high. What has been considerable, nonetheless, is the speed and magnitude of the increase in ferrous scrap prices.

The broker concludes a material portion of Sims' earnings can be attributed to the inventory cycle, in which the company acquires lower-priced scrap that is transferred for sale into a higher priced market, generating expanded margins.

Morgan Stanley does not extrapolate this significant upgrade to earnings expectations and would become even more positive on further evidence the current strength in scrap is a result of structural shifts in demand rather than short-term cyclical factors.

The broker notes disruptions from the pandemic and a potential moderation of steel prices could exert pressure, although expects ongoing earnings momentum will continue to support the stock. While earnings are robust, Citi expects a normalisation over the next 18 months to more sustainable levels, forecasting around $226m and $189m in EBIT for FY22 and FY23, respectively.

Margins

Credit Suisse does not believe current margins are sustainable and cautions that a repeat cannot be expected from the second half although, from a broader view, expects global fiscal and monetary stimulus will continue to drive scrap consumption.