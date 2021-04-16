Agoda: Australians and New Zealanders look to Trans-Tasman travel bubble for public holiday travel adventures in 2021

PR NewsWire | Apr 16 2021

Agoda.com’s data sees super surges in searches for stays over Anzac Day, The Queen’s Birthday and Christmas public holidays

SYDNEY, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Australians and New Zealanders reputation as keen travellers was reinforced as Agoda’s search data reveals an 850% increase in searches by Australians looking for accommodation in New Zealand, and 470% increase for New Zealanders searching for trips to Australia, following the announcement that the Trans-Tasman travel bubble will commence 19 April 2021.

While both markets experienced a boost for tourism in more off-the-beaten track destinations by domestic travellers during the COVID period, big ticket tourist spots of the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne, plus Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch are very much back in vogue for the Trans-Tasman travellers, respectively.

New Zealand’s Queenstown jumps to number one most searched international destination

Following the announcement of the Trans-Tasman route opening, Queenstown shot to the top spot for searches on Agoda.com by Australian origin travellers, knocking Bali into third spot, behind Thailand’s Pattaya. Auckland comes in seventh place, with neither New Zealand destinations having featured in the top ten international searches the week prior to the announcement on 6 April 2021.

Meanwhile, New Zealand origin international search data shows a massive swing towards Australia travel searches, taking five of the top ten international searches post the announcement, up from only two the week preceding.

Pent-up Passion for Travel

"This surge in searches and bookings following the Australia and New Zealand governments’ announcement of the Trans-Tasman agreement, is reflective of a trend we have witnessed in both Australia as domestic borders re-opened, and across Asia Pacific as more markets discuss opening travel corridors. The desire for immediate travel to international spots clearly highlights people’s pent-up desire and passion to travel again, as soon as there is a safe option to do so. But what’s also interesting is the return of longer-term travel planning, as per pre-COVID-19 times, which reflects a resurgence in travellers’ confidence," says Zsuzsanna Janos, Director Oceania at Agoda.

"Hotels are ready with hygiene measures in place around safe distancing and cleaning protocols, that have served the domestic traveller well this past year, and travellers’ optimism to get back on their next adventure is evident. It’s interesting to see the tourist hubs of Queenstown and Auckland, and Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne very much back on the map for international travellers looking for a change of scene," Janos continues. "We are heartened to see governments come together to reinvigorate the travel and tourism industry, and setting the stage as more markets navigate the return of international travel, one that is safe and responsible."

Agoda.com has more than 40,000 properties in Australia and 12,000 in New Zealand from luxury hotels to motels, resorts and Agoda Homes.

Notes to Editor:

Data is based on Agoda’s search data ten-day average prior to the 6 April announcement

Top Searched International Destinations (Australia Origin) Before the announcement of Travel Bubble (27 March to 5 April 2021) Announcement of Travel Bubble (6 to 15 April, 2021) Bali, Indonesia Queenstown, New Zealand Pattaya, Thailand Pattaya, Thailand Bangkok, Thailand Bali, Indonesia Singapore Phuket, Thailand Phuket, Thailand Bangkok, Thailand Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Singapore Manila, Philippines Auckland, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Koh Samui, Thailand Hong Kong SAR, China Hong Kong SAR, China Tokyo, Japan

Top Searched International Destinations (New Zealand Origin) Before the announcement of Travel Bubble (27 March to 5 April 2021) Announcement of Travel Bubble (6 to 15 April, 2021) Phuket, Thailand Gold Coast, Australia Pattaya, Thailand Sydney, Australia Manila, The Philippines Melbourne, Australia Hong Kong SAR, China Cairns, Australia Melbourne, Australia Phuket, Thailand Gold Coast, Australia Brisbane, Australia Shenzhen, China Tokyo, Japan Bangkok, Thailand Hong Kong SAR, China Tokyo, Japan Bangkok, Thailand Jakarta, Indonesia Shenzhen, China

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travellers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. In 2019, Agoda added a flight product and packages to help make travel even easier.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms