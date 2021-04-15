Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 15, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:05 AM

ACF AIA AIZ ALU BML COH CRN CXL EML FPH FZO IMM JHG KMD OPY PLT RHP (2) RMS SKC SXY TIE WEB WHC WTC XRO

ACF ACROW FORMWORK AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $0.38

Bell Potter rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

Management continues to see strong momentum in March across both new hire wins and contract sales, which finished up 92% and 50%, respectively. Bell Potter believes this suggests another strong performance for the first quarter FY22. The Buy rating is unchanged.

The broker upgrades EPS forecasts for FY22 and FY23 by 5.4% and 4.2%, respectively, and the target is increased to $0.45 from $0.44. The overall positive view centres around leverage to civil infrastructure markets and improved operational execution.

This report was published on April 7, 2021.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.38

If ACF meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.80 cents and EPS of 4.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.05.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.26%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.04.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AIA AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LTD

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $7.09

Jarden rates ((AIA)) as Neutral (3) -

The start date of 19 April for quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is 2 months earlier than Jarden's expectation. It's estimated this will result in increased travel numbers to between 10%-37% of pre-covid levels and resulting earnings should rule-out further equity support.

The broker reiterates the Neutral rating. The target price of NZ$7.10 is based on high quality leverage to international travel resuming.

This report was published on April 8, 2021.

Current Price is $7.09. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is N/A

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.52 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 281.68. Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.8. Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 9.97 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 71.09. Current consensus EPS estimate is 6.2. Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 3.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 114.4.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

BML BOAB METALS LTD

Mining - Overnight Price: $0.43

Shaw and Partners rates ((BML)) as Buy (1) -

In an interim update, the overall resource at the Sorby Hills lead/silver project is largely unchanged at 44.9Mt at 3.2% lead and 37 g/t silver, according to Shaw and Partners.

The broker explains the recent focus was on increasing the confidence in the resource for the definitive feasablity study (DFS), not expanding the resource.

However, the measured resource has increased by 4Mt (up 56%) and there is a 19% increase in the resource base at shallow depths of less than 60 metres, notes the analyst. The Buy rating and $1.02 target price are maintained.

This report was published on April 7, 2021.

Target price is $1.02 Current Price is $0.43

If BML meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 137% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 143.33.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 14.33.

COH COCHLEAR LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $224.19

JP Morgan rates ((COH)) as Neutral (3) -

After an encouraging first quarter update and recent positive feedback from the US, JP Morgan is confident Cochlear will a report a strong earnings recovery, supported by share gains and flat operating costs.

Implant volumes have recovered in the US, in some cases to pre-pandemic levels, and other developed markets are likely following a similar trajectory, assesses the broker. With the stock appearing fully valued, JP Morgan remains Neutral with a $216 target price.

This report was published on April 8, 2021.

Target price is $216.00 Current Price is $224.19

If COH meets the JP Morgan target it will return approximately minus 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $214.87, suggesting downside of -4.2%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 230.00 cents and EPS of 362.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 61.93. Current consensus EPS estimate is 372.7. Current consensus DPS estimate is 237.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 237.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 60.2.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 268.00 cents and EPS of 412.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.20%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.42. Current consensus EPS estimate is 457.4, implying annual growth of 22.7%. Current consensus DPS estimate is 328.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 328.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 49.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

