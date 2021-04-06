Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 06-04-2021

Weekly Reports | Apr 06 2021

Australian listed real estate trusts (REIT), yields and property developers.

The Australian Listed Real Estate Tables report provides an analysis of ASX listed REITs and helps investors compare investment options in real estate either via the shares of property developers or through investment trusts (listed or unlisted).

Login or Sign Up to view the report.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-04-2021

Apr 06 2021 - Australia
2
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 06-04-2021

Apr 06 2021 - Weekly Reports
3
Aristocrat Signals Bullish Rebound

Apr 06 2021 - Australia
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Apr 06, 2021

Apr 06 2021 - Daily Market Reports
5
Santos Goes Ahead With Barossa

Apr 06 2021 - Australia

Most Popular

1
Westpac, The Dud Among Australian Banks?

Mar 31 2021 - Australia
2
Rudi’s View: Qantas, AMP, Infomedia And Lovisa

Mar 12 2021 - Rudi's View
3
ESG Focus: BHP and Rio Defy “S” in ESG – Part 2

Mar 08 2021 - ESG Focus
4
Flight Centre: Worst Now Behind

Mar 09 2021 - Technicals
5
Fortescue: Recovery Underway?

Mar 30 2021 - Technicals
6
Uranium Week: Uranium Price Drivers

Mar 23 2021 - Weekly Reports