Next Week At A Glance – 5-9 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | 2:14 PM

This story features SCENTRE GROUP. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SCG

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

All major Western Markets are closed tomorrow and again on Monday except for the US. Coincidentally, China is also closed on Monday.

The US will release its March services PMI on Monday along with factory orders. Wednesday brings the minutes of the last Fed meeting along with trade numbers, followed by the March PPI on Friday.

Everyone else (ex-China) will release their services PMIs on Tuesday, including Australia.

We’ll also see ANZ Bank job ads and housing finance numbers on Tuesday and the RBA holds a policy meeting.

China posts inflation data on Friday.

In the local stock market, there are but a few ex-divs next week. Scentre Group ((SCG)) holds its AGM on Thursday.

Note that while curtains will stop fading and cows will no longer be confused by Monday, the end of daylight savings in Australia on Saturday night may disrupt egg deliveries.

It also means that as of Tuesday morning, the NYSE will close at 6am Sydney time. The SPI Overnight will continue to close at 7am.

Enjoy your break.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS