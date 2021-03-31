Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 31, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:30 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

360 APZ ARX (2) CAI CGC CVL FPH GGG GNC (2) GNG KMD LRK MCP PMV (2) PNV RDY RHC RSG (2) RUL SM1 SPK TWE WBC YOJ

360 LIFE360 INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $4.74

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter remains positive on Life360 and the company's outlook noting the strong organic growth implied by the company's 2021 guidance along with the potential for corporate activity like listing/dual listing on a US exchange, acquisition or even a merger with a larger entity.

The broker has reduced its 2021-2022 revenue forecasts by -8-14% expecting the negative impact from the current covid environment to continue in the first half of 2021.

Also, looking at the investment in additional initiatives to drive growth in the business, Bell Potter now forecasts negative rather than positive operating income in 2021-22.

The broker retains its Buy rating and reduces the target price to $6 from $8.05.



This report was published on March 24, 2021.

Target price is $6.00 Current Price is $4.74 Difference: $1.26

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 15.73 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 30.13.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 7.38 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 64.23.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APZ ASPEN GROUP

Real Estate - Overnight Price: $1.20

Taylor Collison rates ((APZ)) as Speculative Buy (2) -

After Aspen Group delivered a first half 37% increase in operating earnings (EBITDA) growth on 8% revenue growth, Taylor Collison expects continued long-term net operating income (NOI) growth irrespective of economic conditions.

The broker highlights housing in Karratha remains heavily under supplied with rents up greater than 50% year-on-year. With Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)) and Perdamen set to begin multi-billion-dollar projects in the region, supply is expected to come under further pressure.

Also the Perth rental vacancy remains at less than 1% with house prices beginning to reflect the pent-up demand, notes the analyst who retains the Outperform rating. Target price of $1.23.

This report was published on March 24, 2021.

Target price is $1.23 Current Price is $1.20 Difference: $0.03

If APZ meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 7.00 cents and EPS of 7.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.33.

Forecast for FY22:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 8.87 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.53.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $1.16

Bell Potter rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

Given that the hernia registry was down around -25%, Bell Potter believes the announced FY20 result of Aroa Biosurgery’s distribution partner Tela Bio – with full year revenues up 18% versus 2019 – was a very impressive result.

The broker believes FY21 revenue guidance of US$27m-$30m, up 48%-65%, represents a strong covid recovery and ongoing market share wins.

Bell Potter looks to Aroa’s improved manufacturing levels and capacity as a leading indicator for sales growth and stock performance.

While the market has recently seen interest in a direct comparison between biologic and synthetic products, the broker does not view the two products as competitors.

Given that they meet different clinical needs, Bell Potter believes both products are well positioned for growth in their respective segments.

Bell Potter maintains its Buy rating with a price target of $2.

This report was published on March 26, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.16 Difference: $0.84

If ARX meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 72% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 50.43.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 72.50.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ARX)) as Overweight (1) -

Aroa Biosurgery’s US partner Tela Bio reported 4Q20 net sales of US$5.7m (up 17%), consistent with the pre-announced target (US$5.5M-US$5.7M) and ahead of Wilsons' US$5.6m forecast.

Commenting on the result, the broker believes Tela’s FY21 revenue guidance of between US$27m and US$30m appears conservative given the bullish 4Q operational update.

Consistent with most of the other US medtechs Wilsons follows, Tela described good trading in October and November followed by increased volatility in December/January due to covid re-emergence.

February and March run-rates are back ‘on plan’ and the broker suspects that if demand patterns remain consistent then management inferred upside to guidance, noting that OviTex (hernia) has been more impacted than PRS (plastic surgery) over the last year.

Overweight and $2 price target retained.

This report was published on March 26, 2021.

Target price is $2.00 Current Price is $1.16 Difference: $0.84

If ARX meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 72% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.75.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 68.24.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LTD

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.42

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Calidus Resources now plans to mine the high-grade underground satellite deposits, Blue Spec and Gold Spec that the mining junior announced it had agreed to acquire for -$19.5m in September 2020.

Following the release of the feasibility study in September 2020, early construction works have commenced with the company targeting first gold in MarQ'22.

While Cannacord Genuity awaits a more formal detailed feasibility study, the broker expects the integration of Blue Spec to be value accretive, with added exploration upside remaining further afield at Warrawoona, Otways and Blue Spec as well.

Cannacord Genuity remains unsure whether there is enough of a working capital buffer to see Calidus Resources through ramp-up of Warrawoona based on the company’s assumptions.

The broker believes Calidus Resources continues to offer exposure to one of WA's next gold production stories, while also offering a low level of risk given the conservative nature of mining studies published to date.

Speculative Buy unchanged and price target increases to $0.80 from $0.75.

This report was issued March 28, 2021.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.42 Difference: $0.38

If CAI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 90% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.03 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 1400.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.00 cents.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CGC COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $4.73

Jarden rates ((CGC)) as Buy (2) -

Despite a deterioration in Costa Group’s pricing trends across four major local produce categories in the past 8 weeks, Jarden has left forecasts unchanged, but sees upside risk as more limited if trends were to continue beyond April.

The broker expects to see an improvement in pricing in April with recent flooding creating supply side pressures, and cycling bushfire/covid panic buying which created supply side shortages, and demand spikes putting upward pressure on pricing.

Outside Australia, Jarden believes Moroccan weather remains favourable and supportive of a 'normal' season in terms of both yield and pricing.

Jarden is forecasting FY21 earnings (EBITDA-S) of $250.9m, up around 26% year-on-year or 13% adjusting for a number of one-off costs in 2020, namely drought, covid and one-off production issues.

The Overweight rating and the target price of $4.80 are both unchanged, but could be under review if current pricing trends continue.

This report was published on March 25, 2021.

Target price is $4.80 Current Price is $4.73 Difference: $0.07

If CGC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.81, suggesting upside of 1.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 11.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.33%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 22.52. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 20.4, implying annual growth of 34.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 11.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.2.

Forecast for FY22:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 13.00 cents and EPS of 25.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.70. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 22.0, implying annual growth of 7.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 12.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CVL CIVMEC LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $0.58

Euroz Hartleys rates ((CVL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

According to Euroz Hartleys, Civmec has produced strong first half FY21 numbers, generating earnings (EBITDA) of $34.3m and profit (NPAT) of $15m from revenues of $306m. These numbers are all well up on both the first and second halves of 2020, points out the broker.

The analyst illustrates the investment case by reference to net tangible assets (NTA) of $0.55, a significant order book of $1.15bn and strong tendering across multiple projects, geographies, industries and disciplines.

Euroz Hartleys considers it a meaningful business at circa $600m in revenue per annum, which has grown strongly in what is a robust operating environment. The Speculative Buy rating is maintained and the target increased to $0.85 from $0.63.

This report was published on February 12, 2021.

Target price is $0.85 Current Price is $0.58 Difference: $0.27

If CVL meets the Euroz Hartleys target it will return approximately 47% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Euroz Hartleys forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 6.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.45%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.91.

Forecast for FY22:

Euroz Hartleys forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.50 cents and EPS of 7.19 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.07.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

FPH FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $29.35

JP Morgan rates ((FPH)) as Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral (1) -

Given the extraordinary opportunity covid has provided for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to demonstrate the benefits of nasal high-flow (NHF) therapy, JP Morgan has upgraded the company to Overweight from Neutral.

But due to lower per-patient pricing, the target has decreased to NZ$35.40 from NZ$36.50.

While only minor revisions were made to JP Morgan’s overall estimates, one notable change was a material lift in the expected dividend. The broker suspects this may in part be paid as a special dividend as the company seeks to maintain a progressive dividend policy.

Based on the latest trading update, JP Morgan expects Fisher & Paykel Healthcare to report hardware sales of over $600m for the financial year ending March – up nearly 400% on FY20. This equates to over 5x the broker’s pre-pandemic estimate of hardware sales.

This report was published on March 25, 2021.

Current Price is $29.35. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is N/A

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY21:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.38 cents and EPS of 0.93 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3142.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 91.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 44.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.0.

Forecast for FY22:

JP Morgan forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.37 cents and EPS of 0.66 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.01%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 4426.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 67.0, implying annual growth of -26.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 44.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 43.8.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: -0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources