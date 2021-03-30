Uranium Week: Nuclear’s Role For Climate Goals

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

As uranium prices continue to rally, the spotlight falls on efficient nuclear technologies as part of a low-carbon energy mix.

-New and more efficient nuclear technologies

-Another mining company buys physical uranium

-Spot uranium price climbs nearly 3%

In a key speech last week, Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) President and CEO Maria Korsnick stressed that nuclear energy is the key to achieving the Biden administration’s ambitious climate goals.

"While we need to scale up every carbon-free source available, no other source can match nuclear energy's unique combination of attributes," said Korsnick. The value of nuclear energy's reliability has become even more apparent over the past year, with US nuclear power plants working on through the "unprecedented" conditions of the pandemic and devastating winter storms across the southern US.

Nuclear has become the second-largest source of electricity in the US overall and surpassed coal for the first time ever, Korsnick added, while addressing the NEI’s annual State of the Nuclear Energy Industry event.

"Technologies such as small modular reactors, micro-reactors, and other advanced designs will make nuclear even more efficient, even more affordable and even more versatile. These reactors will come in different sizes and designs. They will be able to change their output, pairing perfectly with more variable sources such as wind and solar."

In further support of nuclear’s role as part of a low-carbon energy mix, King Lee from the World Nuclear Association highlighted nuclear energy can be used to produce low-carbon hydrogen via several efficient processes.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Lee noted that nuclear energy can generate low-carbon hydrogen in a number of ways. These include low-temperature water electrolysis using nuclear electricity, steam electrolysis using nuclear electricity and heat and thermochemical processes using nuclear heat.

Steam reforming of methane is another process and while not low-carbon, the use of nuclear heat to provide the thermal energy needed would reduce natural gas consumption by about -30%, Lee explained.

He highlighted a 2020 Lucid Catalyst study which looked at using new advanced modular reactors. By utilising new manufacturing-based methods such as modular construction, it could deliver hydrogen on large scale for around US$1 per kilogram.

Company news

The trend for uranium miners to buy physical uranium on the spot market continued last week. ASX-listed developer Boss Energy ((BOE)) announced it had raised $60m and has entered binding agreements to purchase 1.25mlbs.

The company says the acquisition of uranium inventory will deliver benefits for the company, including an enhanced financial position to support the re-start of the Honeymoon Uranium Project and increased flexibility in project funding and offtake negotiations with customers.

Uranium pricing

TradeTech's Weekly U3O8 Spot Price Indicator closed out the week at US$30.50/lb based on the most recent transactions, significant outstanding demand and increasing offer prices. This is an increase of US$0.85/lb over last week's Indicator.