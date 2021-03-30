Crown Rental Express Service Helps 3pl Lift Higher

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Fast turnaround for urgent requirements and operator preference for Crown warehouse equipment is helping a leading third-party logistics provider improve efficiency and respond quickly to market demands.



Crown Rental Express Service helps Concept Logistics lift higher by improving efficiency and responding quickly to market demands.

Concept Logistics, which manages the logistics supply chain for some of Australia’s major retailers and brands as well as numerous start-up companies, is growing its rental fleet of Crown equipment as it expands its operations around the nation.

The company runs Crown’s full range of rider reach trucks, C-5 and Pro-5 counterbalance lift trucks, SP Series stock pickers and RC and PR Series pallet rider trucks – a vast model range used to handle all inbound, storage and despatch duties at Concept Logistics’ Victorian and Western Australian sites.

For flexibility during peak times, Concept Logistics’ staff is made up of 30 full-time employees along with a varying number of contract workers. In parallel, the company rents equipment from Crown to match employee numbers for year-round efficiency.

Renting equipment also allows Concept Logistics to enjoy the benefits of Crown’s Rental Express service, which was conceived for customers who need equipment in a hurry – equipment is delivered on the same day if the order is placed before 11am.

Concept Logistics National Operations Manager Peter Hogan said that attentive service and quality of equipment has helped establish Crown as a reliable business partner over the last six years.

"Concept Logistics looks after the logistics needs of major blue-chip companies as well as the ‘mum and dad’ operations that have started their online businesses from home," Hogan said.

"We bring their product in, we warehouse it and distribute it to their customers, which include a number of big players in retail.

"With a business like ours where our staff work three shifts, we cannot afford downtime. If our equipment’s down, our customers’ expectations may not be met.

"We chose Crown because it meets our service requirements. We get fantastic service and we have got a great working relationship with our sales executive."

Concept Logistics recently put Crown’s promise of speedy deliveries on rental equipment to the test during the set-up of its new Derrimut, Victoria site.

"We reached out to Crown when we had to set up our new Derrimut site two weeks prior to Christmas," Hogan said.

"We needed some very specific models; three stock pickers, reach trucks, counterbalances and a tugger so we caught up with our rep and within four days we had 90 per cent of the equipment onsite – and that was during the logistics industry’s peak period when it is usually very difficult to get rental lift trucks.

"Getting the equipment was one of the things we thought we were going to struggle with but it was one of the first things we had up and running."

Mr Hogan said since it began using Crown equipment, Concept Logistics has been able to measurably reduce the time spent on inductions with new casual staff.

"Because of the abundance of Crown equipment in the warehouses of Australia, at least 90 per cent of the casual labour that we bring in is familiar with Crown equipment.

"This makes it easier and more efficient for us because we are not spending as much time on inductions and training."

Mr Hogan’s comments on the staff’s preference for Crown equipment was echoed by casual warehouse employee Stewart Mills.

"I have been working for some of the biggest DCs in the country. I have worked mining, pharmaceuticals and consumables and Crown machines are still the most reliable I have ever worked with," he said.

"Crown machines are simple and easy to use and they just go forever. These are the machines I want to get on when I go to a new workplace."

Concept Logistics was established in 1999. It is a privately owned business boasting over 65,000 pallet spaces at its Laverton North and Derrimut, Victoria sites. The company’s point of difference is its ability to ‘take ownership of customers’ stock and look after everything as if it’s their own’.

