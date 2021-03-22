Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 22, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:59 AM

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

5GN ACF AD8 ALX ANP APC API BOE CHN CIP CSL CXL DSE ELD EOS EVN GOR GTN IGO IMD INA MTS (2) PAR PBH QAN RMY SGH SRG VTG VTH WEB WSP

5GN 5G NETWORKS LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $1.32

Wilsons rates ((5GN)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons expects 5G Network’s acquisition of Intergrid, a leading dedicated Cloud provider for a total consideration of $3m, payable in cash ($2.5m) and scrip ($0.5m) to generate revenue of $2.5m, normalised earnings (EBITDA) of $0.8m and synergies of $0.5m p.a. over the first 12 months of ownership.

Intergrid operates a large cloud network of dedicated servers, with extremely low latency connectivity to all major ISPs and Internet exchange providers, and its online sales and support portal will be further enhanced to enable service provisioning with a ‘single click’.

Wilsons revenue estimates increase by around 2% and earnings (EBITDA) of circa 7%, based on 5G Network gaining an incremental $2.5m in annual revenue, organic growth in Intergrid, and eek out over $1.4m in earnings (EBITDA) from ongoing consolidation and synergy gains.

The overweight recommendation is retained, and the target price increases to $1.96 from $1.90.

This report was published on March 18, 2021.

Target price is $1.96 Current Price is $1.32 Difference: $0.64

If 5GN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 48% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 82.50.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 2.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.77.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACF ACROW FORMWORK AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $0.37

Bell Potter rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

Management has upgraded guidance due to $3.7m of major new product sales/hire contract wins across four key projects and also due to hire contract wins being up 28% in the two months to February.

Bell Potter feels these wins show an ability to expand existing relationships and create new growth opportunities. Management have suggested the final quarter is set to be the most profitable in the company's history.

The analyst upgrades EPS forecasts for FY21-23 by 12.7%, 10.75% and 9.9%, respectively, and lifts the target to $0.44 from $0.42. The Buy rating is unchanged.

This report was published on March 12, 2021.

Target price is $0.44 Current Price is $0.37 Difference: $0.07

If ACF meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.80 cents and EPS of 4.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.81.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.25.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $7.23

Shaw and Partners rates ((AD8)) as Buy (1) -

Another positive indicator of ongoing momentum in the global pro AV market was shown by recent results from Nasdaq-listed peer Avid Technology, explains Shaw and Partners. This is consistent with recent channel checks by the broker.

The analyst highlights compelling attractions of the company including a clear earnings runaway, a default global standard technology and commercial validation. The Buy rating and $10 target are retained.

This report was published on March 12, 2021.

Target price is $10.00 Current Price is $7.23 Difference: $2.77

If AD8 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.93, suggesting upside of 37.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 190.26. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -6.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3615.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ALX ATLAS ARTERIA

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $5.77

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALX)) as Buy (1) -

As expected by Goldman Sachs, recent traffic figures for the French toll roads were weak though there was improvement in traffic volumes on both a year-on-year and pre-covid basis.

Looking forward, the broker expects ongoing improvement in traffic volumes given infection rates are naturally slowing post winter and the inoculation program is making process. The Buy rating and $7.29 target are unchanged.

This report was published on March 15, 2021.

Target price is $7.29 Current Price is $5.77 Difference: $1.52

If ALX meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.26, suggesting upside of 8.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.9.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 37.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.23. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 40.2, implying annual growth of 45.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.4.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANP ANTISENSE THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.21

Wilsons rates ((ANP)) as Overweight (1) -

In light of recent Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drug (DMD) program updates, Wilsons continue to view clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, Antisense Therapeutics as well positioned in the DMD R&D landscape, when viewed through a lens of safety, tolerability, and the market opportunity gap for therapies such as ATL1102.

Antisense has submitted its Paediatric Investigational Plan (PIP) to the EMA for review and feedback regarding the ATL1102 Phase IIb trial design, with plans to initiate the trial in 2H 2021.

The company also awaits its first FDA engagement on ATL1102 for DMD with a meeting set for April 19th.

The Overweight rating and $0.57 target are maintained.

This report was published on March 18, 2021.

Target price is $0.57 Current Price is $0.21 Difference: $0.36

If ANP meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 171% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 8.40.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 10.50.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APC AUSTRALIAN POTASH LIMITED

Agriculture - Overnight Price: $0.17

Canaccord Genuity rates ((APC)) as Initiation of coverage with Speculative Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage of Australian Potash with a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $0.30. The company is a sulphate of potash (SOP) developer focused on advancing its 100% owned, 150ktpa, Lake Wells SOP Project in WA.

A final investment decision (FID) is due in late March and the broker likes the sector tailwinds, compelling thematic and the confirmed Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) support. Also, front-end-engineering-design (FEED) is expected to be completed soon.

The analyst expects the project to generate operating earnings (EBITDA) of around $70m, an IRR of 21% and payback period of circa five years. The company has indicated that the breakeven is US$280/t.

Canaccord Genuity notes agriculture fundamentals have continued to strengthen over the last six months, with the likes of corn up 40% and soybeans rising 33%, which has created upwards pressure on fertiliser prices.

This report was published on March 15, 2021.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.17 Difference: $0.13

If APC meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 56.67.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 56.67.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources