Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 17, 2021

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.30

Bell Potter rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

The company signed a contract with New Zealand’s Te Manawa Taki (TMT) region District Health Board (DHB) for a pilot implementation of Better’s OPENeP Electronic Medication Management solution. The project is valued at $0.6m over the course of 6-7 months.

This software aims to standardise, digitise and increase accessibility of medication data and support to improve clinical care, patient safety and more efficient transitions of care. The Buy rating and $0.30 target are maintained.

While Bell Potter views the announcement positively, the most relevant near-term catalysts are new contract additions in the UK, which will validate the international expansion thesis and create a step-change improvement to the longer term revenue outlook.

This report was published on March 3, 2021.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 100.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 300.00.

ALX ATLAS ARTERIA

Infrastructure & Utilities - Overnight Price: $6.12

Goldman Sachs rates ((ALX)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs retains its Buy rating for Atlas Arteria with the target rising to $7.29 from $7.26.

Atlas Arteria delivered a solid FY20 result, notes Goldman Sachs, with an operating income of $881m, above the broker's expected $826m. A final dividend of 13c was declared, beating the broker's expected 11c.

Traffic since the beginning of 2021 remains impacted by covid restrictions, highlights Goldman Sachs, with operating performance hindered by the ongoing traffic disruption.

The company continues its focus on structural improvement of its portfolio and creating long-term value.

This report was published on March 1, 2021.

Current consensus price target is $6.26, suggesting upside of 2.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 28.00 cents and EPS of 18.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 22.2.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 37.00 cents and EPS of 30.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.05%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 40.2, implying annual growth of 45.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 37.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 15.2.

Market Sentiment: 0.6

ASB AUSTAL LIMITED

Commercial Services & Supplies - Overnight Price: $2.45

Goldman Sachs rates ((ASB)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs's Buy thesis on Austal is centred around the company’s ability to win future defense contracts. The broker views the company as a core supplier operating in a constrained industrial base at a time when the US Navy wants to increase its small vessel mix within the broader fleet.

The first half results highlighted the margin benefits Austal can realise over the next several years. notes the broker, as the company works through the backlog and multiple pipeline opportunities.

The Buy rating is unchanged with the target falling to $4.03 from $4.10.

This report was published on March 1, 2021.

Current consensus price target is $2.85, suggesting upside of 16.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 25.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.6, implying annual growth of -1.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.0.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 24.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.1, implying annual growth of -14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

Shaw and Partners rates ((ASB)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners identifies a key negative for the first half results was the weakness in the sustainment/service division. Management cut FY21 revenue guidance to $1.65bn from $1.8bn (using an AUD/USD rate of 77 cents).

FY21 EBIT guidance of $125m was maintained, as margins were very strong in the first half. A concern for the analyst was the order book in Shipbuilding at the end of December was $2.9bn, compared to $4.3bn at the end of FY2020.

The broker's profit (NPAT) forecast for FY21 is largely unchanged though downgrades were made for FY22 and FY23 of -20% and -8%, respectively. Buy rating retained and target is lowered to $3 from $3.55.

The analyst notes the resignation of the US CEO post the release of the company’s own (external lawyers hired) findings into separate but related investigations being conducted by US regulatory authorities.

This report was published on March 3, 2021.

Current consensus price target is $2.85, suggesting upside of 16.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 24.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.6, implying annual growth of -1.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.0.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 21.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.27%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 21.1, implying annual growth of -14.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 9.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.17

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Autosports Group's first half results were strong, observes Moelis and the broker expects the strong streak to continue going into the second half. The group delivered profit before tax of $29m, up 163.5% which is in line with guidance of $28.5-29.5m.

An interim dividend of 2c was declared. The group did not provide any quantified guidance due to an uncertain outlook. Autosports expects the constrained supply environment to persist until the end of FY21 which will support better margins.

Moelis retains its Buy rating with a target price of $2.27.

This report was published on February 24, 2021.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 4.40 cents and EPS of 22.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.64.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 10.20 cents and EPS of 22.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.64.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

AVH AVITA THERAPEUTICS, INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $5.74

Bell Potter rates ((AVH)) as Buy (1) -

Avita Therapeutics has completed a fully underwritten institutional placement of 3.2m ordinary shares at US$21.50 (CDI equivalent of around $5.88) to raise approximately $69m before costs.

The capital was raised predominantly from new investors based in the US via the company’s primary listing on the Nasdaq exchange. Following this raise Bell Potter expects the company will have cash reserves of at least US$125m.

The target is lowered to $12.40 from $14 as the EPS forecast is diluted in-line with the new shares on issue. Buy rating is maintained.

This report was published on March 3, 2021.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 149.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 3.83.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 112.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 5.12.

