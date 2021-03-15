Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 15, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

5GN 5G NETWORKS LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $1.24

Wilsons rates ((5GN)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons has updated forecasts for 5G Networks to reflect the consolidation of the company's acquisition of WebCentral.

While the first half was challenging for 5G Network with a difficult to capture top-line organic growth, the company implemented strong cost controls that led to the operating income to more than double to $6.9m, assesses the broker.

With the lion’s share of the heavy-lifting of the WebCentral acquisition now complete, 5G Network is expected to regain momentum amid a more favourable operating environment for the industry.

Looking at the result and consolidation, the broker moderates its organic growth assumptions with the target price falling to $1.90 from $2.23. The overweight recommendation is retained.

This report was published on March 2, 2021.

Target price is $1.90 Current Price is $1.24 Difference: $0.66

If 5GN meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 53% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 1.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 77.50.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 2.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.81%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.67.

ALC ALCIDION GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $0.25

Bell Potter rates ((ALC)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter maintains its Buy rating with the price target rising to 30c from 28c.

Alcidion's first-half result was in-line with Bell Potter's forecasts with revenues growing 36% over last year and a gross margin of 88% beating the broker's forecast.

The FY21 operating income forecast has been reduced by -$0.6m to show the impact of investment into sales, product development. Bell Potter assesses the company is on its way to achieving breakeven with the majority of the fixed cost base investment now realized.

This report was published on February 26, 2021.

Target price is $0.30 Current Price is $0.25 Difference: $0.05

If ALC meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 83.33.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 250.00.

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.65

Moelis rates ((AMA)) as Hold (3) -

AMA Group reported operating income of $46m which included $7m in earnings contribution from the ACAD business divested in December. Excluding this contribution, the operating income is $39m, 19% higher than Moelis's forecast.

No specific guidance was provided for FY21 with Moelis noting the recovery of volumes remains critical to delivering synergies and margins. The group has stated AMA remains on track to deliver $17mpa in synergies in FY21 but refrained from providing any specifics.

Moelis retains its Hold rating with the target rising to $0.75 from $0.72.

This report was published on February 26, 2021.

Target price is $0.75 Current Price is $0.65 Difference: $0.1

If AMA meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 54.17.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.57.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

