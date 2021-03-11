Rudi’s View: Will The Fed Tame The Beast?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | Mar 11 2021

In today's Weekly Insights:

-Will The Fed Tame The Beast?

-Conviction Calls

-FNArena Talks

Will The Fed Tame The Beast?



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



In a share market as bifurcated as the ASX, leading indices such as the ASX200 or the All Ordinaries no longer show investors the true picture of what is going on.



On a three-month view, share market indices have shown increased volatility but on balance the direction has remained upwards, with the ASX200 moving away from 6600 as many times as it was able to, only to be pulled back towards it an equal number of times, sometimes in quite a violent manner.



On Monday, Australia's leading index closed at 6739.60, which is pretty much in the middle of the 6600-6900 trading range that has kept the local market in check since late last year.



Underneath all that day-to-day volatility, however, lays a gamut of portfolios and market positions that are bleeding profusely and in a lot of pain as share prices for companies including Cochlear ((COH)), Nanosonics ((NAN)), Altium ((ALU)) and Coles ((COL)), to name but a few, are trading well below levels witnessed last year.



The easy explanation that roams the internet these days is "rising bond yields", oft with an extra reference to previously bloated valuations and, in some cases, a disappointing operational performance revealed in February.

It is why shares in Magellan Financial ((MFG)) are now down more than -36% from last year's high, and the damage has even been greater for Bravura Solutions ((BVS)), or for Appen ((APX)), while the likes of Afterpay ((APT)) and Zip Co ((Z1P)) are rapidly catching up, so to speak.



The easy explanation, however, is only part of what is inflicting so much pain on market segments outside of this year's re-opening and reflation trades. While many an expert had been reflecting upon the likelihood of higher bond yields for 2021 and possibly beyond, very few would have anticipated we'd be witnessing the 10-year bond in Australia aiming for 2% by the end of February (the RBA temporarily put a stop to it).



In the US, the world's largest market for government bonds by a long stretch, the yield on the 10-year loan has now nearly tripled from below 0.60% to now 1.55%, with the occasional attempt to move above 1.60%. Back in 2012, the most recent reference to bond yields rising and weighing upon equity markets, those yields rose from 1.5% to 3%, which was a level much higher in absolute terms.



But a similar rise today would represent a near quadrupling in yields from the bottom, while 2012 saw merely a doubling. Context is all that matters in finance, and relative values and movements are more important now than in the preceding decades since yields are at ultra-low levels and debt at an unprecedented high.





Many a market analysis has put central banks in the global control room, keeping liquidity flowing and bond yields low, allowing equities and other assets to remain in bull-market mode. No surprise thus, many on Wall Street are looking at the Federal Reserve to stop this year's bond market shenanigans from inflicting so much pain on REITs, healthcare stocks and technology-driven business models, but so far, no intervention a la RBA has ensued.



For this to happen, policy makers at the world's most dominant central bank would need to become a lot more worried that selling of US Treasuries (yields rising) might become unruly, possibly out-of-control and thus a negative influence on market stability and the central bank's ultimate policy goals, which now includes allowing inflation to sustainably run above 2% for an undetermined period of time.



As with the RBA, the Federal Reserve will only intervene when it feels market stability is in danger, which might impact on the strength of the nascent economic recovery, thus weakening the labour market and finances of the US government and the average US household. While rising US bond yields are seen as the natural correction from exceptionally low yields in response to covid-19 and last year's global recession, central bankers need to be careful they communicate well and their messages are not being misconstrued or misunderstood.



Most importantly, market participants need to remain fully confident Phillip Lowe, Jay Powell & Co know what they are doing and they remain in full control over what is happening in divergent corners of the financial world. One of the narratives, I feel, that is currently read differently from the Fed's intention is that, longer-term, letting inflation run past 2% means bond yields can run a lot higher in the meantime.



This looks like the first mis-communication that needs to be addressed and Jay Powell might well make the extra-effort after the upcoming FOMC meeting, scheduled for March 16-17. But from an economist's viewpoint, let alone from the world's most watched central bankers, there doesn't seem to be a lot to be overly worried about just yet.



Yes, some share prices are down, but others are up, and the economy seems to be humming quite nicely, adding more jobs each month. While things have become a lot more volatile over the first two months of the fresh calendar year, they are a far cry from the mayhem and the emergencies that kept on popping up twelve months ago.



While the RBA felt it had to show its hand when domestic bonds rallied past 1.9% in a hurry, the Federal Reserve will be very reluctant to follow suit. Theoretically, it could go down the policy path of Japan, and the RBA in Australia, and put an effective yield control policy in place, or increase its own bond buying program, but the Fed prefers to use such options only when its communication with market participants fails.



And so the speculation can run rife in the meantime. What is he going to say? Will he say anything? I remain with the voices who believe central bankers will hold on to their communication that inflation, underlying and in trend terms, still has a long way to go until it reaches the current goal of 2% and beyond, but this year might, temporarily, see a bit of a spike because of the economic recovery.



Whether such communication will be enough to keep the bond market in check remains anyone's guess, but we will find out, soon.