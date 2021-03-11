Huawei unveils its latest FusionSolar Smart PV offerings

PR NewsWire | Mar 11 2021

SYDNEY, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Huawei has launched its latest cutting edge FusionSolar Smart PV offerings at a special industry event in Sydney to meet the growing demands for smarter solutions in a booming Australian solar sector in which 4,000MW of new capacity was added in 2020 taking total capacity to nearly 20,200MW.

As the recognised global leader in the solar inverter market Huawei has now launched its state-of-art residential and C&I inverter in Australia that will deliver three main benefits to users: optimal electricity cost, active safety and better experience.

The SUN2000-6KTL-L1 inverter is the newest addition to the existing L1 range with the ‘true-hybrid’ battery and optimizer ready with AFCI function and providing ultimate flexibility and safety for both installers and end-customers.

The SUN2000-29.9/36/40KTL-M3 has been designed to better meet the requirements of C&I customers in Australia and includes four key features:

AFCI: Designed to improve safety for PV plants, AFCI can reliably detect the occurrence of arcs in less than 0.5 seconds. Huawei’s AFCI complies with TÜV SÜD’s IEC63027 standards and the maximum distance of AFCI is 200 meters, which is sufficient for large rooftops. Optimizer compatibility: The SUN2000-20.0/36/50KTL-M3 inverters are compatible with Huawei SUN2000-450W-P optimizers. This will significantly increase the yields of the system (up to 30%) especially if the roof has shading issue. With full optimizer solution, panel level monitoring and 0V rapid shutdown can also be achieved, which is a mandatory requirement for some C&I projects in Australia . The automatic module mapping function saves 95% configuration time and ensures smooth and easy commissioning. Built-in PID recovery: PID Effect is very common in humid areas of Australia (such as Queensland and Northern Territory). The M3 inverters are equipped with built-in PID recovery function, which can increase energy yield by 1.59% in 6 months, based on a real Huawei case study. Easy commissioning: Only WLAN-FE and 4G Smart Dongle are required for commissioning the M3 inverters, and a smart dangle can support up to 10 devices. Besides this, only one App – the FusionSolar App – is required for all set up, commissioning and monitoring, further enhancing the user experience.

Both SUN2000-6KTL-L1 and SUN2000-29.9/36/40KTL-M3 inverters come with 10-year full comprehensive warranty, providing peace of mind for the customers.

Mr. Hudson Liu, CEO of Huawei Australia, said:

"As a pioneer of the Smart PV industry we are continuously innovating and are committed to providing the optimal output and experience to our customers and actively contributing to Australia’s Renewable Energy Target."

Timm McVaign, Digital Marketing Specialist of One Stop Warehouse, said:

"The primary features of the SUN2000-6KTL-L1 inverter of active safety, higher yields and being battery ready are extremely helpful for our customer to communicate and on-sell the product as a desirable value add to their customers."

Mr. Keera Single, CEO of Solargain, said:

"As part of the smart PV solution the Fusion Solar App enables simple monitoring making selling the benefits of storage visible and also helps customers to become energy independent."



Huawei FusionSolar Product Launch



Keera Single, CEO of Solargain, sharing his experience with Huawei



Haider Khan, Product and Solutions Manager of Huawei, unveiling the new products



Hudson Liu, CEO of Huawei Australia, making the welcome speech

About Huawei FusionSolar

Huawei offers leading Smart PV solutions harnessing more than 30 years of expertise in digital information technology.

By integrating AI and Cloud, Huawei further incorporates many latest ICT technologies with PV for optimal power generation, thus making the solar power plant to be Highly Efficient, Safe & Reliable with Smart O&M and Grid Supporting capabilities and builds the foundation for solar to become the main energy source.

For solar energy users, Huawei launched advanced solution for C&I and residential customers based on the ‘Optimal Electricity Cost and Active Safety’ concept. By improving the utilization of solar power, Huawei has helped to power millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.

Huawei will continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at https://solar.huawei.com/ or follow us on Linkedin, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms