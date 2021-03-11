Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 11, 2021

Daily Market Reports | Mar 11 2021

Dear Reader: As part of FNArena's coverage of the February reporting season in Australia, Editions of the Australian Broker Call *Extra* Report will be focusing on responses to released financial results during the month.

****

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

A2M ACF AHX AMA APT (2) BGA BKL BVS (2) CAJ CCX CSX DCG DSK ERF FCL HLO HLS HSN IGL ILU IVC JLG LNK MWY (2) MYX NAN NIC NSR NTO NXT PBP PRU QAN QUB RHC SFR SGP SHJ SLA SLK SLR TNK TPG XRF ZIP

A2M THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $8.99

Wilsons rates ((A2M)) as Market Weight (3) -

Wilsons describes the first half result as 'disappointing' with earnings (EBITDA) down -33% on the pcp, driven by a decline in English and other label infant formula sales. The target is lowered to $9.35 from $15.50 and the Market Weight rating retained.

There was another -14% downgrade to FY21 earnings guidance and the broker believes downside risks remain, given management assumes significant quarter-on-quarter improvement in the fourth quarter.

The analyst feels there are two key issues, including the erosion of the company’s market premium and an acceleration in the structural shift away from the traditional daigou channel.

This report was published on February 26, 2021.

Target price is $9.35 Current Price is $8.99 Difference: $0.36

If A2M meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.20, suggesting upside of 2.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 29.32 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 29.9, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.1.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 33.54 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 35.8, implying annual growth of 19.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 25.1.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ACF ACROW FORMWORK AND CONSTRUCTION SERVICES LIMITED

Building Products & Services - Overnight Price: $0.35

Bell Potter rates ((ACF)) as Buy (1) -

Acrow Formwork & Construction Services reported first half operating income of $11.1m, broadly in-line with Bell Potter's forecasts. An interim dividend of 0.75c was below the broker's 1.10c estimate.

Revenue was up 32%, observes the broker, reflecting a strong operating performance from the Uni-span acquisition and strong returns from the Natform business.

With revenue down -13%, Bell Potter highlights commercial scaffolding weighed down the results, but there are early signs of a recovery. Bell Potter remains positive based on the company's leverage to civil infrastructure, buoyed by fiscal stimulus and better execution.

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price is increased to $0.42 from $0.40.

This report was published on February 25, 2021.

Target price is $0.42 Current Price is $0.35 Difference: $0.07

If ACF meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 1.80 cents and EPS of 3.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.46.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 4.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.61.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AHX APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LTD

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $0.70

Shaw and Partners rates ((AHX)) as Buy (1) -

Apiam Animal Health has put together a "solid" first half result, observes Shaw and Partners, with key metrics progressing well.

Operating income grew 20% and beat the broker's 6% forecast. Earnings rose on the back of positive acquisition performance and gross margin mix.

Free cash flows rose and Shaw and Partners expects this dynamic to continue into the second half. In the broker's view, 2021 will likely offer a positive environment.

Buy recommendation with the target rising to $0.87 from $0.79.

This report was published on February 25, 2021.

Target price is $0.87 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $0.17

If AHX meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 2.10 cents and EPS of 4.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.56.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 2.00 cents and EPS of 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.28.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AMA AMA GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $0.63

Bell Potter rates ((AMA)) as Buy (1) -

AMA Group's first-half operating income at $45.9m was 18% ahead of Bell Potter's forecast of $38.9m. The result was boosted by government grants, although the broker notes the amount was lower than the forecast of $34.3m. There was no interim dividend.

While not providing any guidance, the company did highlight a number of both headwinds and tailwinds. The key take-out was the covid hangover and dealing with the possibility of more infection outbreaks and border closures that would negatively impact volumes.

The Buy rating is unchanged and the target price falls to $0.95 from $1.

This report was published on February 25, 2021.

Target price is $0.95 Current Price is $0.63 Difference: $0.32

If AMA meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 51% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 126.00.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.64.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

APT AFTERPAY LIMITED

Business & Consumer Credit - Overnight Price: $115.26

Goldman Sachs rates ((APT)) as Neutral (3) -

Goldman Sachs assesses the first half result was solid as frequency of use drove strong unit economics and helped offset the opex investment required in preparation for an EU launch in the fourth quarter FY21.

The company also announced a $1.5bn convertible note to fund the increased interest in Afterpay US Inc to around 93% from 80%. Neutral rating and the target price is increased to $127.60 from $99.9.

The broker believes customer growth and frequency of use remain the two most important metrics, given they indicate product/market fit with consumers, credit quality of the book and are likely indicative of the future pipeline with merchants.

This report was published on February 26, 2021.

Target price is $127.60 Current Price is $115.26 Difference: $12.34

If APT meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $125.73, suggesting upside of 9.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2305.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -10.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 21.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 548.86. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 39.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 294.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((APT)) as Overweight (1) -

First half results were broadly in-line with Wilsons forecasts though the purchase of the Afterpay US stake and subsequent capital raise came as a surprise. The broker lifts the price target to $160.20 from $113.94 to reflect “hypergrowth” peers comparable to the company.

The company intends to issue $1.25bn in zero-coupon bonds to fund the purchase, which will see greater control over the primary growth arm. The analyst sees this as the next step to dual-listing and a precursor to a truly global launch.

Two of the four continents the company has a presence in are well on the path to furthering scale, according to Wilsons, with continental EU and broader APAC remaining the next massive growth markets.

This report was published on February 26, 2021.

Target price is $160.20 Current Price is $115.26 Difference: $44.94

If APT meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 39% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $125.73, suggesting upside of 9.1%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 17.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 670.12. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -10.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY22:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 34.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 335.06. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 39.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 294.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources