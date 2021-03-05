The Wrap: BNPL; Beef, Aged Care; Tighter Lending; Lucky Australia

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: BNPL rankings; investor interest in beef; Aged Care RC; APRA to tighten lending; happy Aussies

-Greater clarity into the BNPL sector

-Sustainability drives beef innovation

-Disjointed blue-print for aged care reform

-Macroprudential measures ahead

-Aussies love the great outdoors

By Mark Story

Tracking customer momentum: BNPL

Within a new dataset, which will be updated monthly, Macquarie tracks the number and average score of ratings across Google Play and Apple App store to gain further colour on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) customer usage and sentiment.

Given that customer growth and market share are a key focus metric within the BNPL sector, Macquarie will continue to track these statistics as a proxy for any changes in market share, growth and sentiment across the BNPL landscape.

Macquaries snapshot tracks the number of ratings on Google Play store and Apples app store over Australia and US. The broker uses these snapshots as proxies for BNPL market share and customer growth on BNPL apps across each region.

Afterpay ((APT)) currently has a leading position in both Australian and US markets, with the highest average ranking amongst apps of 4.9 stars (out of 5) consistently across Australia, the US and the UK (Clearpay).

Macquarie notes that comment-weighted average stars of BNPL apps saw a month-on-month decline in both Australia and US versus the previous month, with the largest declines coming through from Sezzle ((SZL)) in the US and Humm ((HUM)) in Australia.

Based on Macquarie data, Afterpay is gaining share in US, but losing in Australia. Macquarie tracking concludes that while seasonality may impact month-by-month change and limits interpretability, a 5% uplift in the US implies around 81% annualised growth in BNPL customers in the US and a 3% lift implies circa 37% in Australia.

For Afterpay specifically, its run-rate implies annualised growth of 92% in US and around 24% in Australia.

Overall, growth in BNPL customer proxy in the US is up 5.1% month-on-month versus Australia which was up 2.7%. The highest growth in the US was experienced by Klarna up 10.6%, which is currently ranked 3rd by number of ratings at around 16% versus Affirm (35%) and Afterpay (39%).

Macquarie has an Outperform rating on Humm, a Neutral rating on Afterpay and an Underperform rating on Zip Co ((Z1P)).

Beef industry: Sustainability awareness drives innovation



Within its recently-releasedBeef Quarterly Q1 2021 report, titled New Drivers in Cattle Innovation,Rabobank highlights how an injection of new investor interest in the livestock sector, together with increasing awareness for the need to improve sustainability, is driving innovation in the global beef industry.

The report reveals that increasing investment is flowing into animal protein supply chains from entrepreneurs, venture capital, and established agri companies. Unlike ten years ago, when most investments were made in cropping, the report notes signs of investor interest shifting towards animal protein and an increased focus on opportunities for innovation in larger livestock supply chains.

The report also highlights social and environmental factors as the other main catalyst driving increased innovation within beef supply chains.

Several innovations identified within the report that are expected to have the largest impact on the industry include, maximising the potential of genetics, genomics and breeding; improved nutrition and feed additives; improved monitoring and data analysis and better landscape management.

For Australia, the Q1 Beef Quarterly says, restocking and herd-rebuilding activities continue to dominate the market, while producer demand is expected to remain strong through the first quarter of the year before easing into quarter two.

Producers' reluctance to sell cattle, along with limited cattle supply, had seen slaughter levels plummet, the report said. For quarter four 2020, Australia's cattle slaughter was down -27 per cent year on year at 1.56 million.

While carcass weights had lifted, due to improved seasonal conditions and a larger proportion of feed cattle in the mix, this had not been enough to offset the reduced numbers, with Q4 2020 production down -22 per cent on the Q4 2019 to 477,000 metric tons.

From a global perspective, the report says trade agreements and recovery from covid shape as key watch factors for global beef industry participants over coming months.

Aged care final report: Upside risk to its current estimates and consensus.

The Final report of the Aged Care Royal Commission, tabled 1 March 2021, includes148 recommendations - covering system redesign, funding, safety and quality - designed to deliver high quality care, highlighting key recommendations relevant in the near-term for listed providers. In its initial response, the government announced a new $452m funding package (including a $190m one-off residential care payment) and its intention to outline transformation plans at the May-21 Budget.

Overall, UBS had expected to see a more definitive reform agenda (including quantum and funding methodology) and is surprised at the level of division between Commissioners Pagone and Briggs, with around 30% of recommendations involving disagreement.

The job of government now, adds UBS, is to synthesise this disjointed blueprint and deliver a comprehensive, long term reform package in around two months. UBS has left forecasts unchanged ahead of the government's implementation plan in May-21, and notes that if under $30bn of refundable accommodation deposits (RADs) are phased out, the need for recapitalisations across the sector would be widespread.