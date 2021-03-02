Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 02, 2021

Daily Market Reports | 1:24 PM

ADI APN INDUSTRIA REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.95

Moelis rates ((ADI)) as Hold (3) -

APN Industria REIT reported first-half funds from operations (FFO) of 19.8c, up 8.2% year on year with like for like net property income growth of 1.8%, and more than 99% of rent collected for the period.

While trading at an attractive -1.7% discount to net tangible assets and with room to bolster its earnings profile via acquisitions, Moelis notes the income growth profile remains at risk in the near term. As a result, the broker remains cautious.

The REIT reaffirmed its FY21 guidance for FFO of 19.7-19.9c and distribution of 17.3c.

Hold rating with the target rising to $3.04 from $3.03.

This report was published on February 18, 2021.

Target price is $3.04 Current Price is $2.95 Difference: $0.09

If ADI meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 17.30 cents and EPS of 19.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.82.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 17.30 cents and EPS of 18.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.12.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AQR APN CONVENIENCE RETAIL REIT

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.46

Moelis rates ((AQR)) as Buy (1) -

APN Convenience Retail REIT reported a first-half funds from operations FFO of 10.8c, which Moelis considers to be on track to meet the REIT's FY21 guidance of 21.8-22c. Contracted annual rental growth increased to 2.9% from 2.8% six months ago.

Moelis continues to view the REIT as a compelling investment proposition, highlighting the recent share price underperformance provides an attractive entry point. Some points in the broker's investment case include a defensive business model and growing size.

Buy rating with the target price rising to $4.11 from $4.08.

This report was published on February 17, 2021.

Target price is $4.11 Current Price is $3.46 Difference: $0.65

If AQR meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 22.00 cents and EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.36%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.73.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 23.30 cents and EPS of 23.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.72.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CDA CODAN LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $14.90

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CDA)) as Buy (1) -

Codan reported a strong result that was slightly above Canaccord Genuity's expectations. The net profit was 36% above last year and above the circa $40m guidance. The broker notes the result was driven by strong momentum in metal detection.

In Canaccord Genuity's view, the outlook for the second half is shaping up to be stronger with growth in metal detection expected to be supported by the launch of the GPX6000 gold detector.

The communications guidance was also strong, observes the broker, on the back of a solid order book and sales pipeline. The broker has updated its FY21 net profit estimate by 10.6% to $95m.

The target price rises to $16.60 from $14.80 with the Buy rating retained.

This report was published on February 19, 2021.

Target price is $16.60 Current Price is $14.90 Difference: $1.7

If CDA meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 26.00 cents and EPS of 53.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.74%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.11.

Forecast for FY22:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 32.00 cents and EPS of 64.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.28.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CL1 CLASS LIMITED

Cloud services - Overnight Price: $1.74

Shaw and Partners rates ((CL1)) as Buy (1) -

Cloud-based developer and distributor, Class Ltd delivered a solid 1H21 revenue of $28.5m, which was bang in-line with Shaw and Partners' forecast.

Reported earnings (EBITDA) of $10.6m (+24% YoY) was -4% below the broker's estimate, but the difference was largely explained by lower capitalised amounts.

FY21 underlying guidance was reiterated. However, due to an accelerated R&D spend the broker has increased its FY21-23 cost growth forecasts by 8-11%.

Class announced the acquisition of Reckon Docs for $13m cash, which Shaw and Partners believes to be attractively priced at around 4-5x EBITDA. Adding roughly 2,100 customers and revenue of circa $4m, the broker expects the new acquisition to add scale to NowInfinity and further consolidates the document management space.

Overall, Shaw and Partners continues to like the strategy and maintains its Buy rating, with the price target moving to $2.48 from $2.47.

The report was issued on February 17, 2021.

Target price is $2.48 Current Price is $1.74 Difference: $0.74

If CL1 meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY21:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY21 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.53.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 5.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.87%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.64.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources